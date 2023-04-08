Remaining faithful: Church members battle heavy hurricane damage

The Rev. Frankie Fayson III walked between the packages of diapers and canned beans in the food pantry, praying for church members while sharing the story of Jesus’ “wild week” when he died on the cross and rose three days later.
Fayson rarely stood behind the makeshift pulpit for very long inside the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church pantry.
The Punta Gorda pastor moved throughout the tiny space, lifting his hands, yelling “Amen” and praising the resurrection.
With no church organ to accompany them, members of the congregation sang.
“I feel good, good, good, every time I think about Jesus, I feel so good.”
Not far away from the pantry, plastic sheets cover the exposed roof inside the damaged church rectory. But for Fayson and his flock, it’s nothing they can’t overcome with a little faith and patience.
“Our church was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian,” Fayson said. “It doesn’t stop us from worshiping our Lord Jesus.”
During the church announcements, Elizabeth Sease, financial secretary and church trustee, updated members about the church construction.
“We are waiting on permitting from the city,” she said. “There’s so much damage out there that the city is backed up.”
She said the church missed the first Federal Emergency Management Agency deadline. Church officials recently filled out more paperwork and a new request for financial and other resources.
“We believe they (the government) will help us, we have faith,” she said.
She said $50,000 is needed to fix the roof and other damage at one of the oldest churches in Punta Gorda.
“We had college students come help us tarp the roof and fix what they could in the church,” Fayson said. “We want to be able to meet in the sanctuary again, but until then we will come together and make it work from the pantry. I have been invited to give communion at a member’s home. That is a first for me.”
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church is one of many churches in the region damaged six months ago.
In many instances, members help with repairs while they are still recovering and fixing their homes after hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
ROOF RIPPED OFF
At nearby St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church on Dupont Street, the roof was ripped off, the walls caved in, the ceiling collapsed and the carpet ruined at the 137-year-old church.
“We just completed a total roof replacement of $37,000, but we still owe $7,000,” said the Rev. Howard E. Clarke. “We don’t have any estimates yet on the inside damage.”
The church has insurance, but no wind coverage, so its 15 aging members are struggling to pay the difference in repairs. That hasn’t stopped them from meeting inside the damaged facility.
“We are relying on the generous donations from the community to make the repairs,” said Clarke, a pastor at the church for seven years.
“We’ve been through COVID, the hurricanes and now these costly repairs. I pray that there’s someone in the construction business who could help or others who could donate. It would be great. Either way, I will be there as the pastor with our members every Sunday.”
In Port Charlotte, members of Freedom Bible Church didn’t have a place to meet after the Cultural Center of Charlotte County was badly damaged in the hurricane. They rented space in a North Port industrial park.
Six months later, church Pastor Frank Vargo said the membership recently bid $2 million to buy St. Paul’s Presbyterian in North Port. The church and day care center on Sumter Boulevard was badly damaged. Members voted to sell the property.
“There were three bids on the church,” Vargo said. “We are praying that God will give us this opportunity. We know the neighborhood near the church was flooded and families need help. We know there’s a need for a daycare center back open in that location. We have faith. God has told me no before. But we are praying that this is it.”
Vargo noted the church is growing, with 70 children at its last service. Despite adding a second service, they have already outgrown their current location.
After the hurricane, Larry Grant, pantry administrator for Awaken Church in North Port, saw a huge increase in people in need. The volunteers helped thousands of residents who flooded or fled and now need food and other resources. The pantry hasn’t slowed since COVID-19 hit.
“We have been serving well over 1,000 people each week since COVID, and the numbers increased after the hurricane,” Grant said. “We usually rely on food from the annual Postal Carrier Canned Food Drive in May. We found out it was canceled in North Port this year. So we may be down donations going into the summer months.”
Grant said the pantry is collecting diapers, wipes, canned meat, ketchup, mustard, syrup, powdered milk, boxed dinners, snacks and personal items like shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper for families this summer.
“We also have to pay for the police detail every time our food pantry is open because the traffic gets backed up on Pan American Drive because there are so many people in line for help,” he said.
‘ON OUR WAY TO REBUILDING’
Englewood’s Prince of Peace Lutheran Church members, impacted by COVID-19 and then the hurricanes, are slowly coming back.
Church members met online for six months during the pandemic until the vaccine brought them back in the small church meetings.
Then, last year, the hurricane ripped off parts of the roof and caused flooding — totaling about $100,000 in damages.
“We are on our way to rebuilding, we ordered new furniture and flooring,” said Keith Schippman, congregation president. “We only missed one service after the hurricane. A member offered us to meet at the clubhouse in the Park Forest neighborhood for four months.
“Our numbers swell three times over during the seasonal months,” he added. “Otherwise, we have about 25 members. Thankfully, we didn’t lose anybody throughout the hurricane, and it’s real good news because we don’t have a lot of people to lose.”
