Remaining faithful: Church members battle heavy hurricane damage

Remaining faithful: Church members battle heavy hurricane damage

The Rev. Frankie Fayson III walked between the packages of diapers and canned beans in the food pantry, praying for church members while sharing the story of Jesus’ “wild week” when he died on the cross and rose three days later.

Fayson rarely stood behind the makeshift pulpit for very long inside the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church pantry.


137-year-old church

Hurricane Ian destroyed office space and other areas of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda. The roof was recently replaced, but nothing has been done yet to fix the inside of the 137-year-old church.
Prince of Peace

Stacks of Bibles from Prince of Peace Church in Englewood were destroyed after Hurricane Ian. The church is still replacing items.
   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

