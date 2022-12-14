SARASOTA — Chris Renouf has stepped up to lead Sarasota County Schools following the contentious departure of former Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

The dust was still settling following Asplen's separation with the district late Tuesday, when board members unanimously selected Renouf — one of the district's assistant superintendents and its chief academic officer — to ride out the year as the chief.


