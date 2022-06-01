SARASOTA — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-17th District, announced seven students from the district who have received appointments to U.S. service academies.
Steube nominated the students earlier this year. He recently joined several of the appointees and their parents at a congratulatory luncheon hosted by his office.
The students are:
Iker Perez-Calderon, of Lemon Bay High School in Englewood, has been appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy. Perez-Calderson has received Academic High Honors all four years of high school, has received multiple honors from NJROTC and participates weightlifting.
David Raney, of Venice High School has been appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy. Raney served as the Venice High School football captain and was recruited to play football for the Naval Academy. He is an accomplished weightlifter and has placed third in weightlifting statewide.
Natalie Hays, of Venice High School has been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Hays served as vice president of the National Honor Society, president of the Technology Student Association, and student government class representative. She also participates in girls varsity water polo.
Christian Kreegal, of Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda, has been appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Kreegal was a member of the National Honor Society and has been recognized as “Student of the Month” three times throughout high school. He is also an accomplished football player.
John Busha, graduate of Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda, has been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Busha attended the Air Force Preparatory School.
Molly Owens, of Pine View School in Osprey, has been appointed to the United States Naval Academy. Owens is a 4.0 Honor Roll student, has received certificate of honors in several classes and is an accomplished soccer player. She has a tae kwan do black belt and participates in Brazilian jiujitsu.
Ashley Bible, of Sebring High School, has been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Bible is a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. She plays volleyball, serving as team captain, and also participates in track and field.
