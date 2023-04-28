ENGLEWOOD — Over the next several weeks, Englewood residents will see crews working around and on the iconic tower next to the Englewood Water District’s office on Selma Avenue.
While the 60-year-old water tower didn’t incur substantial damage from Hurricane Ian last September, an initial inspection revealed damage had occurred to the structural wind rods on the tower, requiring several of them to be replaced.
In March, Taylor Meals, chair of the district’s board of supervisors, authorized an emergency procurement for Industrial Painting Service to replace all 32 wind rods on the tank for $75,000.
When crews from the company arrived in Englewood to measure the wind rods, they discovered that the tower’s center pipe riser, also known as the stand pipe, was seriously corroded “which presents a substantial risk of loss to the District and requires emergency action,” according to a March 21 memo from District Administrator Ray Burroughs to Meals.
Another emergency procurement to the same company was then authorized in the amount of $93,000.
Both emergency procurements were ratified by the board of supervisors at their April meeting.
According to Keith Ledford, the district’s technical support manager, materials for the repairs have been delivered to the site and crews are now at work prepping and painting them “to minimize the amount of work needed to be done in the air,” Ledford wrote in an email.
He estimates work to make the repairs will take four to five weeks, with completion just before the start of the 2023 hurricane season on June 1.
The Englewood Water district was formed in 1959 when Englewood residents petitioned the Florida Legislature to create the special district in order to build a water treatment system in the community, which straddles the Sarasota-Charlotte county line.
The district is governed by a board of supervisors elected by residents living within the district. It encompasses about 44 square miles and includes wellfields, water and sewer treatment plants, and a reclamation system besides the tower.
