ENGLEWOOD — Over the next several weeks, Englewood residents will see crews working around and on the iconic tower next to the Englewood Water District’s office on Selma Avenue.

While the 60-year-old water tower didn’t incur substantial damage from Hurricane Ian last September, an initial inspection revealed damage had occurred to the structural wind rods on the tower, requiring several of them to be replaced.


   
