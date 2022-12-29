SARASOTA — On Dec. 13, the Sarasota County commissioners approved the development of a 404-unit apartment complex at 202 Artists Ave., a few blocks north of Englewood Elementary School.
The next day, commissioners received a briefing on the countywide sidewalks plan including safe routes to schools.
Tucked into that report was the lack of sidewalks in the neighborhood surrounding Englewood Elementary.
That gap was highlighted in the PowerPoint presentation shown to commissioners, who made no comment during the meeting.
The situation won’t be corrected any time soon, according to the county’s plan.
County documents show the approximately 6 miles of sidewalk gaps in the Old Englewood area won’t be addressed until 2025 and beyond. Then they can be funded by the county’s infrastructure or penny sales tax and mobility fees.
That tax, due to expire in December 2024, was overwhelmingly renewed for another 15 years by county voters in the November general election.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who represents Englewood and most of North Port, said he was seeking more information on the situation from staff, but many county workers were out during the holidays.
“Safe routes to schools is a priority and I will be an advocate for accelerating this project,” he stated in an email.
Those gaps nearest the school include New York Avenue, Harvard Street, Englewood Heights Road, North Broadway Road, and Perry Lane, for a total of almost two miles.
Other notable roads lacking sidewalks for children making their way to and from the school include Cocoanut Avenue, Elm Street, Yale Street and Stewart Street.
A portion of Cocoanut Street, which offers the shortest walking route between the school and Elsie Quirk Library, does have sidewalks. Portions of McCall Road, which runs in front of the school and crosses busy West Dearborn Street, has sidewalks, as does West Dearborn Street.
County public works staff continuously works with the school system to update the list of sidewalk gaps in and around schools commissioners were told during the presentation.
According to the county’s five-year capital improvements program, public works staff will concentrate on sidewalks in the Phillippi Creek area, Bay Road, DeSoto Road, and Tuttle Avenue, all in the North County area.
Project areas were grouped together according to a county memo to “maximize available funding; maximize connectivity to schools, public transit, recreation, employment, and shopping areas.”
Following the conclusion of the staff briefing and presentation, commissioners had no discussion and moved on to the next topic of their agenda.
