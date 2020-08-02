SARASOTA — With Commissioner Charles Hines leaving the Sarasota County Commission this November due to term limits, South County Republicans have a choice to make. Two men are vying to succeed him as the District 5 representative in the Aug. 18 Republican primary.
Ron Cutsinger of Englewood, a former member of the county’s planning commission, and Chris Hanks of North Port and a current city commissioner, will face off in the Aug. 18 Republican primary.
The winner will go on to face Democrat Alice White of North Port in the Nov. 3 general election for the right to represent South County as the District 5 representative on the county commission.
District 5 includes all of Englewood, most of North Port and a sliver of South Venice under the redistricting plan approved by commissioners last year. With single-member districts now in place, only Republicans residing within District 5 will vote in this race instead of voters county wide.
Both men bring a variety of experience to the contest.
A 47-year resident of Englewood, coming to the town from Michigan, Cutsinger has owned several businesses starting with Ron’s Restaurant, which he opened in 1974. Eventually selling that business, he completed his studies in Bible ministry and became the pastor at a local church in Venice. For the past 30 years, Cutsinger has owned Waypoint Wealth Management, a full-service financial services firm.
Civic minded, Cutsinger has served as a member of Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library, the Sarasota County Library Advisory Board, and the county’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. He also served as the spokesman for the successful Legacy Trail Extension referendum.
A native of northwest Arkansas, Hanks spent years working construction in Nevada and Arkansas before moving to North Port in 2008 with his young family after accepting a job with a mortgage company. In the throes of the Great Recession, that company failed, and Hanks took a job with a landscaping company during the day and stocked shelves at Walmart at night.
Eventually, he became a partner with DHY Media Group, a media marketing agency that specializes in social and digital marketing. He also co-owns Create a Dream Management, a travel management company, which he opened with his wife, Melinda.
Business success achieved, Hanks decided it was time to serve his adopted community and entered the race for the North Port City Commission in 2016, ultimately prevailing over Cheryl Cook and Jacqueline Moore. His campaign website touts the Atlanta Braves spring training facility, the city’s aquatic center and a Hampton Inn as major accomplishments during his four years in office, one of which he served as the city’s ceremonial mayor.
Hanks has emphasized a theme of trust, flexibility, and innovation throughout several forums. Cutsinger, on the other hand, points to his deep knowledge about the county and an overall leeriness toward additional layers of bureaucracy.
And both stress their conservative credentials to sway potential party voters.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
