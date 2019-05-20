ENGLEWOOD — Since it was first discovered off Manasota Key by a diver hunting for sharks teeth in 2016, the paleo-burial site has created excitement for archaeologists worldwide.
It’s still revealing its secrets.
The site itself is under 22 feet of water in the Gulf, approximately 300 yards offshore from Manasota Key near Englewood. It was once a prehistoric freshwater pond, a wetland, before sea level rise. The dead humans were wrapped in a fabric and then kept in their underwater burial places with wooden stakes.
The burial site is now a half football field wide or larger, scientists say. A foot-deep layer of peat preserved the grave site beneath the Gulf sand and saltwater.
Originally thought to be 7,000 years old, researchers now suspect the site is about 1,000 years older and served the paleo-natives for generations. Researchers recently discovered a charred wood fragment from the site that carbon-tested to be 8,200 to 8,900 years old.
“The site was more likely to be utilized for a thousand years,” said John McCarthy, executive director of the historic Spanish Point. Working with Gulf Coast Community Foundation, McCarthy schedules talks with dive clubs, associations and other organizations about the burial site, its preservation and protection.
Time may actually be of the essence for researchers to learn what they can learn from the site.
Erosion is eating away at the west face of the site, scattering the remains and artifacts, McCarthy said. Once the protective layer of peat is washed away, so goes the preservation and protection of the site from the seawater and currents. A meter, more than three feet of the site, has already washed away.
National Geographic Magazine called the find “unprecedented” last year, and state scientists say it is “globally significant,” since it is the first time anyone has found a paleo-environment from the Archaic Period in the Americas that survived sea level rise since the last ice age — one that also includes buried human remains.
The archaeological site is legally protected by the state.
Both the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have responded to calls of unauthorized diving. Researchers have also discovered signs of some looting at the site, McCarthy suggested.
