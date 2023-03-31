featured topical Reserves put Sarasota County in a rosy place By BARB RICHARDSON Sun Correspondent Mar 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert. SUN FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SARASOTA — If the United States is poised to enter a recession as many economists predict, Sarasota County will be well positioned to weather the storm, according to county budget officials.During a recent budget workshop, the first one of 2023, Kim Radtke, director of the Office of Financial Management, reviewed the status of the county’s various reserve funds.In total, Radtke told commissioners the county had $222.6 million in all of its reserve accounts at the close of the 2022 fiscal year. And of those reserve accounts, one of the two most important is the economic uncertainty or so-called “rainy day” fund with more than $34 million by Sept. 30, 2022.Those funds would allow the county to operate for 44 days, shoring up any drops in revenue. That’s just 16 days short of the board’s goal of having 60 days of funding in that account.The county relied greatly on that fund during the Great Recession in 2008 to maintain service levels.Saying the policy of funding that particular reserve account was “self-inflicted,” Moran likened it to “a piggy bank for — not if, but when — a downturn comes about.”“We’re not trying to make some bonding agency happy,” Moran said. “We chose to do it.”Equally of importance to commissioners is the Emergency/Disaster Relief reserve fund which totaled $58.6 million at the end of the 2022 fiscal year.That was enough to allow the county to continue operations for 75 days, the commission’s policy goal, in the event a disaster such as a hurricane occurred in the county.The remaining $130 million in reserve funds are spread over 19 other accounts, such as stormwater and solid waste to provide operating capital for a number of days set by commissioners.Although the complete financial picture for the county at the close of 2022 appeared quite rosy, along with projections for 2024, Commissioner Nancy Detert sounded a word of caution.“I think we need to pull in our horns a little and be as conservative as possible,” she said. “I’m positioning for a recession frankly.”With the 2022 review of results concluded, commissioners will next continue budget work on May 23 when they meet to discuss budget strategy.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Report: Man arrested in boat crash that paralyzed woman What did the Englewood Water District learn from Ian? Red tide advisory continues for region Man faces charges in wreck that killed three COLUMN: Come out to the Englewood-Boca Super Mixer Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
