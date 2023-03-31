Nancy Detert

Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

SARASOTA — If the United States is poised to enter a recession as many economists predict, Sarasota County will be well positioned to weather the storm, according to county budget officials.

During a recent budget workshop, the first one of 2023, Kim Radtke, director of the Office of Financial Management, reviewed the status of the county’s various reserve funds.


Email: barbara

richardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments