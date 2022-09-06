PORT CHARLOTTE — An area octogenarian wants to warn others about a scam that led to her losing her life’s savings.
“I am now destitute,” she wrote to The Daily Sun.
She was scammed out of about $200,000.
On Aug. 16, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, aware of a scam in which a person claims to be from Publishers Clearing House, put out an alert.
Other victims of the same scam had contacted CCSO and told of their losses — $90,000 and $150,000 in two cases, according to CCSO.
Publishers Clearing House Vice President of Consumer Affairs Chris Irving said the company has a two-tier program to combat the scams that are not unique to PCH.
One is education for the public, and the other is a program with the Federal Trade Commission and law enforcement, which share a database of scammers, their phone numbers, and addresses.
PCH is not the only company scammers misrepresent. Irving said some will identify themselves as being with the “Mega Millions with PCH sweepstakes” and “PCH with Ellen Degeneres,” etc.
But the warning from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office came too late for Peggy Eakin, 88, who said she the scam began in April.
She was called by someone claiming to be with PCH, saying she’d won $8.5 million and would receive $7,500 a week for life.
In the event of her death, her family would continue to receive the balance of her winnings, Eakin was told.
Eakin was told she won two cars, roses and wine. She was told an agent would call her the next day.
But to receive her prizes, the IRS first would have to receive tax money on her winnings, she said.
She was directed to purchase $500 Visa gift cards, then read the codes on the back. The money would allegedly go toward taxes the IRS “demanded,” she said.
The same woman called Eakin every day for months, demanding each time that she purchase more gift cards to satisfy the IRS tax obligation.
Eakin told The Daily Sun on Aug. 30 she was afraid she wouldn’t be able to pay her bills.
In addition, she recently suffered a heart attack, she said.
Eakin said she worked hard all of her life raising children and accruing savings, having worked on farms and then starting beauty shops.
Eakin and her husband bought about 30 acres of farmland when they first married, she said. Later, they bought a 52-acre dairy farm and her husband drove a commercial truck.
When their son married a Southwest Florida woman, Eakin moved to Florida and bought beauty salons.
Her son’s wife died of ovarian cancer shortly after Eakin’s twin grandchildren were born. Eakin stepped in to raise the children, she said.
Her own battle with brain cancer is an additional stressor along with family angst from the scam.
And the calls and harassment from scammers continue.
When she said told one scammer she wouldn’t buy any more gift cards, he said he knew he knew where she lived.
She recalled the ordeals the scammers put her through, including coercing her to take out loans, switch bank accounts and, a few months ago, have her Social Security check deposited into another bank account.
Just recently Eakin straightened out the situation with Social Security and will receive her first check in September after not receiving it for two months.
Eakin said she considers herself intelligent. But she was suffering from brain cancer when she first got the call.
“I couldn’t think straight,” she said.
Eakin’s family has stepped in to try to protect their relative. Her granddaughter is now working to screen calls for her. Peggy Eakin said the scammers continue to call her every day, but she now hangs up or won’t answer the phone.
She reported the incident to the CCSO, and when the scammer said the “Prize Patrol” would be at her house on a certain day, law enforcement arrived at her home. But no Prize Patrol arrived and no arrests were made, she said.
Her advice to others who receive a call from someone allegedly from the IRS: “Just hang up; don’t believe it.”
Irving, with PCH, emphasized it requires no purchase to win, there is no fee and taxes are never paid up front.
“Winning is free,” he said.
Taxes are paid by the winner at tax time when the taxpayer would report any winnings or extra income from the year of filing.
He said if you receive a phone call from someone identifying themselves as being from PCH demanding money of any kind: “Hang up.”
He said there might be bogus mailings also asking for money.
“Do not send any money to Publishers Clearing Houses, Readers Digest, or others,” he said.
He said that over the past five years, PCH scam artists have been “arrested, convicted, and sent to jail.”
