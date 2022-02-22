ENGLEWOOD — The Cove on the Cape Haze Peninsula golf course could still become a residential housing development.
In January, Cove representatives told The Daily Sun the golf course’s owner, Matthew Mootz of Rotonda Golf Center LLC, had no intention of converting the popular public golf course into a residential development. They said plans that showed up on Facebook were “old plans” that had been shelved.
Much can change in a few weeks.
Earlier this month, Charlotte County received and filed preliminary plans for the Cove of Rotonda, a development of 118 single-family residences and 178 single-family, attached residences on what is now an 18-hole, par 59 course. It’s at the golf course’s location, just off State Road 776, between David and Kevitt boulevards.
According to the plans filed with the county, the goal is to complete the development 296 residential lots in two phases.
The plan met many of its preliminary reviews and was viewed as “substantially complete,” but developers will have to complete more requirements to meet county regulations before garnering residential zoning for the 88-acre property.
The developer will be responsible for determining whether the property allows for 296 residential units. If not, then the developer will have to collect the transfer of development units from other properties.
The golf course is identified with commercial zoning; however, the county’s future land use for the property is listed as medium density, generally allowing 10 units per acres. Properties surrounding the golf course fall under commercial general zoning or medium residential zoning of 10 units per acre.
Neither Mootz nor his representatives could be reached for comment Tuesday.
Still teeing off
No matter what plans the owner has, there’s still time to tee off and play 18 holes at the the Cape Haze Haze Peninsula course.
Morning tee times are $43, while afternoon times are $37. The course also schedules charitable and other tournaments.
The Cove course also offers night golfing under stadium lighting three nights a week — Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — from November to April, as well as offering other amenities golfers expect at clubs and other courses.
