SARASOTA — When Sarasota County commissioners would discuss affordable housing, former Commissioner Alan Maio often mentioned the mostly vacant Sarasota Square Mall as an ideal opportunity for redevelopment for that purpose.
Now, Maio’s dream may finally come true.
According to a notice for a virtual neighborhood workshop next week, developers want to add 1,200 residential homes and apartments — grouped as dwelling units — to the mall property along with 500,000 square feet of commercial, retail and offices uses.
A rendering submitted with the notice shows the existing Costco, JC Penny and AMC Theater remaining with the residential units located along Sarasota Square Boulevard, behind the commercial and retail uses.
The rendering also shows space being reserved for a 40,000-square-foot grocery store along with two other anchor stores of 32,000 square feet each.
To achieve their vision, the developers will ultimately be asking the County Commission to approve a petition to rezone the property from commercial shopping center and residential manufactured homes to a commercial general zoning district.
The mall opened in 1977 and became a mecca for shoppers before consumer patterns changed over the last several years, making malls almost obsolete.
In its heyday, Sarasota Square Mall served as a gateway to the north Sarasota area, drawing shoppers from Venice, Englewood, North Port and even Port Charlotte, before development of the Port Charlotte Town Center mall in Murdock.
The mall also lost business to The Mall at University Town Center, which opened a few miles to the north at University Boulevard and Interstate 75 near the Manatee County line.
