ENGLEWOOD — Ron Ginsburg knows where he stands with Artists Avenue and North Elm Street residents.
"I know I am not the most popular man in the neighborhood," Ginsburg said at the outset of Zoom virtual neighborhood workshop Wednesday.
He and consultants for the Commerce Fund of Florida LLC development group presented plans for a mixed-use development just off State Road 776 along Artists Avenue in the northern part of Englewood.
"We all have skin in the game," Ginsberg told the residents.
The development group hopes to build four-story apartments, senior residences and limited commercial development on 38 acres. A portion of the property, now wooded with a wetland, fronts State Road 776 between Oak Farms Nursery and Store-Ease Englewood.
More than 100 residents signed on for the virtual workshop. The overriding reactions were that a 308 unit apartments were not suitable for a neighborhood of single-family homes, and Artists and Elm could not handle the additional traffic.
"Four-story apartments will look right down into my back yard," said Lisa Milligan, who said she moved from San Diego, California, for the quaintness she found in Englewood and her neighborhood.
She wasn't alone. Other neighbors said the planned apartments aren't right for the residential nature of the neighborhood.
Before formally filing development plans with Sarasota County, developers are required to hold neighborhood workshops with residents. Verbatim transcripts of the neighborhood meetings are filed with the county as part of the application package.
As far as the apartments, Sarasota County officials said four-story apartments generally are 40- to 48-feet tall.
The property is within the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area, where residential height limits are set at 35 feet. Also, the county allows up to two levels of parking, averaging 12-feet tall, beneath multifamily structures.
The existing zoning, however, allows the construction of structures with similar heights.
Ginsberg and his development team suggested their proposal down-zones and allows less development than what is now permitted on the property by county codes. The new plan greatly reduces the portion of the property that was devoted to commercial development.
Ginsberg's team suggested the commercial element was reduced so as not to compete with the redevelopment effort along West Dearborn Street and elsewhere within the CRA.
As far as the apartments themselves, they will be built away from the perimeters of the property and closer to the center of the property. Also, 15- or 20-foot vegetative berms will surround the property.
The apartments will be rented at "market" value, but Ginsburg assured the residents the development group would not seek federal funding for low-income housing. In fact, the only federal funds his group would seek, Ginsburg said, is what is offered for solar power.
The proposed development also calls for a large stormwater retention pond in the center of the project, saving "grand" mature trees, more green space and walking trails for the residents of the development. The development will also preserve a wetland on the property.
As part of the review process, county and state transportation officials will determine what roadway improvements will be necessary to accommodate the development. The plan calls for a primary access on S.R. 776 and a secondary access on Artists Avenue.
The development team intends to digest the input they heard from residents before applying for development reviews with county staff.
"We will do our best to add the comments and public (into the planning)," said Jeremy Gorovitz, a Commerce Fund partner. "We are very excited about this property, very excited with moving forward."
It is expected to take several months before the proposal is reviewed by the advisory Sarasota County Planning Commission for a recommendation and then before going before county commission for final approvals.
Submit comments to planner@scgov.net.
