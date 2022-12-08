Sarasota County Administration Center

 photo provided

SARASOTA — A comprehensive plan amendment approved by Sarasota County commissioners in late October allowing the expansion of Lakewood Ranch eastward into a rural area of the county now faces an administrative challenge.

On Nov. 28, Mike Hutchinson and Eileen Fitzgerald, both residents of Bern Creek Ranches in East County, filed a challenge to the amendment with the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings.


