SARASOTA — A comprehensive plan amendment approved by Sarasota County commissioners in late October allowing the expansion of Lakewood Ranch eastward into a rural area of the county now faces an administrative challenge.
On Nov. 28, Mike Hutchinson and Eileen Fitzgerald, both residents of Bern Creek Ranches in East County, filed a challenge to the amendment with the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings.
The amendment at issue created a new village transition zone designation in the county’s 20-year-old 2050 plan called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, that will allow the development of up to 5,000 new homes along already busy Fruitville Road.
The two petitioners assert that the amendment will result in urban sprawl, is inconsistent with state law, is internally inconsistent, and is inconsistent with the county’s comprehensive plan.
“The proposed development is incompatible with existing nearby rural homestead development, including Bern Creek Ranches, and will damage the quality of life and rural lifestyle for existing and future residents,” Hutchinson and Fitzgerald alleged in a news release.
The couple also allege in their petition as material facts the findings by various review agencies that the amendment lacked items such as data and analysis demonstrating that the amendment wouldn’t result in urban sprawl, a potable water analysis or a wildlife assessment.
But during the October public hearing before the county commission, Caleb Grimes, an attorney representing Lakewood Ranch, argued that there was “massive data” in support of the plan.
Representatives of the ranch urging approval also argued that the hamlet or village designations contained in the 2050 plan were inadequate or unsuitable for the 4,120 acres owned by Lakewood Ranch Communities LLC at the southeast corner of the existing Lakewood Ranch near the area known as Old Miakka.
“The County adopted the amendments despite and contrary to data and analysis about the development’s impact on designated wetlands area and incompatibility of the newly authorized land uses with surrounding rural land uses without any basis in data and analysis and adopted policies demonstrating that valuable wetlands will be protected in place and that new land uses are compatible with adjacent land uses,” the petition claims.
Hutchinson and Fitzgerald are seeking a finding from an administrative law judge that the amendment is not in compliance.
The case has been assigned to Administrative Law Judge Hetal Desai who has set a hearing date for March 13-17.
