Plastic lawn bags

"Pickers" sort through the yard waste by hand to separate plastic lawn bags from the materials that can be made into mulch or compost in this 2011 file photo. Sarasota County may stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags soon.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

SARASOTA — Sarasota County residents along with county commissioners apparently feel the time has come to discontinue the use of plastic bags for yard waste collections

According to the results of a survey conducted this past spring by the county’s solid waste department, 90% of the department’s customers indicated a willingness to end the use of plastic bags to collect yard waste.

