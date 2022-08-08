"Pickers" sort through the yard waste by hand to separate plastic lawn bags from the materials that can be made into mulch or compost in this 2011 file photo. Sarasota County may stop collecting yard waste in plastic bags soon.
SARASOTA — Sarasota County residents along with county commissioners apparently feel the time has come to discontinue the use of plastic bags for yard waste collections
According to the results of a survey conducted this past spring by the county’s solid waste department, 90% of the department’s customers indicated a willingness to end the use of plastic bags to collect yard waste.
And within that 10% who indicated a preference for continued use of plastic bags, 87% said they were unwilling to pay to continue to use that option.
Brian Usher, director of the department, shared those results with commissioners July 13 as part of an overall presentation on the road map the county is following as staff prepares for a new collections agreement for solid waste.
According to Usher, there’s a fiscally prudent reason for bringing an end to use of plastic bags for yard waste, instead going to paper bags or bundling the materials.
When yard waste reaches the landfill, Usher said, employees manually empty the bags before the yard waste can be processed and turned into mulch or composting material.
Just this current fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, county staff estimates they will have spent more than $300,000 for that manual labor.
“This is labor-intensive,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said.
Additionally, Usher said there is another incentive for the county to discontinue the use of plastic bags for yard waste collections.
“We were going to see an $8 per ton increase in processing yard waste in plastic bags,” Usher said, citing the new operating agreement for the landfill.
In response to a question about that cost from Cutsinger, Usher agreed the cost would go down to $4 per ton without the plastic bags.
Joking that while his wife was among the 10% who would want to continue using plastic bags, Commissioner Alan Maio said, “I’m going to vote for this.”
Elimination of plastic bags for yard waste will be part of a broader ordinance that Usher hopes to bring back to commissioners for their consideration in November.
