The new Boca Royale East neighborhood is part of the Winchester Ranch parcel, adjacent to the Wellen Park subdivision but outside the North Port city limits. It is just east of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
The filed plans for Boca Royale East show roads and homesites coming to land between Boca Royale in the northern end of Englewood and Wellen Park in North Port. Residents of Boca Royale don't like the idea of additional traffic coming through their community.
PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY
ENGLEWOOD — The prospect of construction trucks rumbling through the neighborhood has residents of Boca Royale planning a show of force Thursday before the Sarasota County Planning Commission.
As the last public hearing on its Thursday night agenda, the commission will hold a public hearing on a proposal by Neal Communities to develop 825 homes on a 507-acre parcel bordering Boca Royale to the east.
Called Boca Royale East, the development would be the first subdivision in the larger, 3,600-acre Winchester Ranch adjacent to River Road and stretches from the boundaries of the various subdivisions along State Road 776 eastward to and surrounding the Myakka Pines golf course.
Currently zoned as open use rural, the applicant wants to change the zoning to residential single-family and planned unit development zones to allow for the development.
Also requested is an amendment to the Winchester Ranch critical area plan approved by county commissioners in 2021 to allow access to the property through the existing streets in Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
It is that interconnection through the country club that has residents seeing red.
Already, the county’s planning department has received 150 letters and emails in opposition to the proposal and none in favor according to county documents.
In an email to The Daily Sun, John Catterson wrote more than 100 residents of Boca Royale are expected to attend the public hearing.
Residents are also circulating a petition seeking a denial of the interconnection through Boca Royale. Catterson wrote that 300 signatures were obtained within two weeks.
“To be clear, we are not opposed to his building the additional houses, but we are very concerned what the additional construction traffic will do to our community,” Catterson wrote in his email.
The country club is part of Neal Communities of Southwest Florida which further complicates matters regarding access to the proposed development.
The public hearing before the Planning Commission begins at 5 p.m. Thursday in the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Planning Commission Chair Teresa Mast did not respond to an email asking why recent hearings regarding proposed developments in Englewood are being held in Sarasota instead of South Venice's Robert L. Anderson Administration Center - just a few miles from Englewood residents and the proposed development.
