Residents oppose changes to the zoning of the Solomon Property between Pine Street and Oxford Drive in Englewood. The map is bounded by East Dearborn Street to the north and State Road 776 (South McCall Road) to the south. Gottfried Creek is pictured west of the property.
ENGLEWOOD — As with a neighborhood workshop earlier in the week, pleas of residents to the Sarasota County Planning Commission to delay a public hearing on a proposed rezoning fell on deaf ears.
On Tuesday evening, a petitioner group ignored the requests of 153 residents around Boca Royale, Arlington Cove, Oak Forest, and Pine Lake to delay the workshop on a proposal to develop a 300-unit apartment complex although they said there would be another meeting around Nov. 14.
Thursday evening, the same situation occurred with the county’s Planning Commission as three residents opposed to the rezoning of a 45-acre tract between Pine Street and Oxford Drive pleaded for a continuance of the public hearing.
“I know that had there not been a hurricane, there would have been a lot more people here,” David Hedderman told the commissioners.
Those pleas were brushed aside with Jackson Boone, the attorney for the applicant, noting that the public hearing had already been continued from its original date of Oct. 6.
The property in question is bounded on the north by Morningside Drive and the south by Poinciana Avenue. To the east is Oxford Drive and Pine Street borders on the west.
The applicant wants to rezone it from a residential estates zone allowing 1 unit per acre to a residential single-family zone allowing for 2.5 units per acre.
Boone said the petitioner and contract purchaser, D.R. Horton, had agreed to a stipulation limiting them to 1.99 units per acre. The developer, if allowed to proceed, is proposing a cluster subdivision with 79 lots with 20- and 10-foot landscape buffers along the perimeter.
Access would be from Pine Street with the developer also committing to construct a northbound turn lane into the property. Stormwater, Boone explained, would be contained on the site.
But traffic, stormwater drainage, and compatibility were issues of concern raised by the three residents who made the drive to downtown Sarasota, the same issues raised at a neighborhood workshop in April.
“Drainage there is not good to begin with,” David Spencer, said. “Water will still get into Gottfried Creek.”
“Englewood is a very special community and people want to live here but we need to respect the land,” David Pope added.
“I want to assure everybody that stormwater will be heavily scrutinized,” Commissioner Colin Pember said before the commissioners voted unanimously on a recommendation of approval to the county commission.
County commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the request later this year.
