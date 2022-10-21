Solomon Property Englewood

Residents oppose changes to the zoning of the Solomon Property between Pine Street and Oxford Drive in Englewood. The map is bounded by East Dearborn Street to the north and State Road 776 (South McCall Road) to the south. Gottfried Creek is pictured west of the property.

ENGLEWOOD — As with a neighborhood workshop earlier in the week, pleas of residents to the Sarasota County Planning Commission to delay a public hearing on a proposed rezoning fell on deaf ears.

On Tuesday evening, a petitioner group ignored the requests of 153 residents around Boca Royale, Arlington Cove, Oak Forest, and Pine Lake to delay the workshop on a proposal to develop a 300-unit apartment complex although they said there would be another meeting around Nov. 14.


