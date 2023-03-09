ENGLEWOOD — Patrick Seidensticker certainly heard his share of complaints and concerns Wednesday.
And many of those complaints came from residents of the Whispering Pines community who had not been notified about the neighborhood meeting, that was called to discuss a plan to build a self-storage facility adjacent to the community.
"White elephant" and "monstrosity" were two descriptions of the planned facility, as resident after resident from the development stated their name and address and asked to be added to the notification list.
Seidensticker explained time after time the developer was required to notify only those living within a 750-foot circle surrounding the property being proposed for a zoning change under the county’s uniform development code.
Also, he added, the notification list came from county planners.
But even Commissioner Nancy Detert, in an unrelated issue at Tuesday’s Sarasota County commission meeting, took issue with the 750-foot rule.
“I’ve always said we should enlarge who gets notified,” she said. “My own neighborhood has lots of changes — but I don’t get notified.”
“We’ll have to look at that building as we come in and out every day,” Dena Moon, president of the Whispering Pines homeowner association said. “This is where we live. This is not something we’re excited to hear about.”
Moon’s comments echoed other similar statements made by the 72 residents attending the neighborhood meeting via Zoom. Most said the planned storage facility wasn't compatable with the surrounding area.
Others questioned the need for another self-storage unit at this location, mentioning that there were already eight or nine similar structures between Jacaranda Boulevard and Dearborn Street.
According to documents filed with Sarasota County’s Planning Department, the proposed development referred to as Safe & Secure Self Storage would be located at 1797 Englewood Road on a vacant parcel opposite Lemon Bay Plaza.
The applicant, Land America LLC, a Delaware corporation, wants to rezone the property from a mix of three different zonings to Office, Professional and Institutional, that would allow the storage facility.
Parts of the parcel are zoned OPI, while others are zoned for residential and commercial construction.
A development concept plan filed with the county shows access to the proposed three-story, 35-foot-high building with 1,000 interior units from Whispering Pines Circle.
Land America LLC is also behind a proposed controversial 300-unit apartment complex planned for land bordering the Arlington Cove, Oak Forest, Pine Lake, and Boca Royale communities.
That proposal has yet to come before the county’s planning commission and county commissioners.
The relationship between the two properties didn’t escape the notice of one resident who didn’t state their name after Seidensticker had commented that he didn’t know why the company had selected this location.
“The owner has a vested interest because they're developing these apartments and these people will need storage units,” the person said.
“This is an eyesore that none of us want,” Heather Hooper commented near the end of the two-hour session, summing up the feelings of those in attendance.
