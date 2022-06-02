featured topical Restaurant workers helped fight condo fire By STEVE REILLY Staff Writer Jun 2, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 What started as a small fire on a balcony ended up destroying a good portion of the two-story Turtle Club condominium near Englewood Beach Saturday. Drew Shirback Englewood firefighters and Charlotte County sheriff's deputies arrived at the Turtle Club fire Saturday morning on Manasota Key in Englewood. Drew Shirback Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENGLEWOOD — The folks at Magnolias on the Bay didn't need to be asked twice to face a fire at the neighboring Turtle Bay condominium.On Saturday morning, first-floor tenants of a two-story, Turtle Bay condominium ran next door to the neighboring restaurant, looking for help. Their condo was on fire and they asked for fire extinguishers.They got a crew to help them, which included Magnolias assistant Drew Shirback and hostess Destiny Ashcraft, running over with two fire extinguishers in hand. The Turtle Club condominium on Manasota Key in Englewood suffered extensive damage Saturday when flames engulfed the wooden structure. Drew Shirback Also jumping up to help were Trent Saccedo and Cameron Traxler, employees of Stumpy's Free Rides, who were in the parking lot."They needed help," Saccedo said. "We didn't know what we would find."What they saw initially were two small fires on the balcony on the second-story of the wooden building. They did their best with the fire extinguishers, but the fire spread quickly.They also disconnected propane tanks and threw them over the railings, and banged on the door to assure no one was home, Shirback said. At the same time, Ashcraft helped to hustle the first-floor tenants out of their unit to safety. Within 8 minutes, Saccedo said, emergency responders arrived, first Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies, then the Englewood Area Fire Control District.What first appeared as a small fire on the balcony, he said, blew up into a major blaze.Flames swallowed up the attic of the wooden condominium, fire district reported.The fire district received a 911 call at 10:40 a.m., arrived on scene at 10:48 a.m. and described the fire as under control by noon.An Englewood fire district incident report described how a large column of brown smoke could be seen from Tom Adams Bridge as they approached Manasota Key from the Englewood mainland. Officials said the people staying at the condo were short-term renters.Nobody was hurt in the fire. The Red Cross assisted the tenants in the wake of the fire.A State Fire Marshal was called and could not determine "with scientific certainty" the cause of the fire, officials said Thursday. A state report is expected in two weeks. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Englewood blaze destroys two condo units on Beach Road Woman suffers serious injuries from Englewood boat crash Property values soar in Sarasota County Break-in at the Englewood Elks New Dearborn Street store sells kayaks Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
