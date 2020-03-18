ENGLEWOOD — St. Patrick may have been the lucky charm for Englewood motorists.
After months of waiting, dealing with one delay after another, the resurfacing of the Winchester Boulevard North corridor from South River Road to the Sarasota-Charlotte county line began Tuesday evening.
Sarasota County’s contractor Preferred Materials started repaving a small portion of the southbound lane near Winchester’s South River Road intersection over the evening hours Tuesday and into the predawn hours Wednesday.
According to its $3.9 million contract with the county, Preferred Materials can only repave the roadway from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Long and winding r
oad project
For years, motorists rumbled and grumbled over the 3.5-mile corridor perforated with potholes and pothole patches. In 2019, Spencer Anderson, Sarasota’s Public Works director, told commissioners that Winchester North “degraded a little more rapidly than we expected,” Sun reports stated. Commissioners viewed Winchester’s condition as terrible.
Since December 2019, two flashing motorist alert signs at Winchester North cautioned motorists repaving was just over the horizon, first promising a start on Jan. 27, then months later on March 2, then to March 9 and finally on March 16.
The contract called for pedestrian sidewalk improvements along the corridor, which Preferred Materials decided to address first. However, a cold snap earlier this month slammed the brakes on the repaving itself, county officials reported.
The project is utilizing a special bituminous binder due to the level of deterioration to the existing roadway. Bituminous binder might simply be described as a petroleum oil compound with properties that include chemical inertness, water resistance and a natural adhesiveness.
However, the manufacturer of the binder does not recommend the placement of the mixture on days below 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Unfortunately, the cold snap dropped temperatures into the 50s.
The contract with the county calls for 90 days to complete repaving with the road work to be substantially completed in 60 days and another 30 days to finalize the work — barring any changes to the project or delays due to any unfavorable conditions, including inclement weather, that require additional time to complete the repaving.
The county originally expected the repaving to be completed by late April, but the cold snap earned Preferred Materials additional days to complete its contract.
The tentative deadline to substantially complete is May 16.
Charlotte County’s four-lane share of the Winchester North corridor extends from the county line south to South McCall Road (State Road 776). Charlotte repaved four lanes in August 2017. Charlotte also completed and opened the southern corridor of Winchester from South McCall to Placida Road in 2017.
