L.A. Ainger retirees

L.A. Ainger Principal Bruce Allen congratulates retiring art teacher Chris Broyles, center, and ESE teacher Maureen Cerbone during a party at the school Tuesday morning.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — L.A. Ainger Middle School said goodbye to two long-time teachers this week.

School staff held a retirement party Tuesday for Chris Broyles, the school’s art teacher, and Maureen Cerbone, the school’s ESE teacher.


   
