ENGLEWOOD — Twenty five years ago, biology teacher Darrell Roach did the daily announcements out of a closet at old Lemon Bay High School.
Today, the daily WMTV television news is produced in a state-of-the-art studio.
“I started at Lemon Bay High School as a biology teacher 39 years ago,” said Roach, whose wife Kathryn is a reading teacher at the high school.
“I was here when the elementary school was converted into the high school. I was there along with the first graduating class.”
Roach started the television production program from scratch 25 years ago.
“They needed more electives,” he said. “I did the yearbook for five years. Back then, the equipment to start a TV program wasn’t expensive. Over the years, I was able to outfit the program with more equipment.
“The space for the studios kept growing as the school was renovated. I’ve been through three studios. Each year, I’ve had about 150 students come through the program.”
Tuesday was bittersweet for Roach as he shared the last broadcast of his teaching career. He said so long to hundreds of students and colleagues he’s known for decades. Usually he does it alone in the studio, but that day, two students came to watch.
Seconds later, a teacher thanked Roach over the loud speaker.
“A lot of people ask me why I’m retiring after 39 years instead of 40,” said Roach, 64. “I was considering retiring a few years ago and was told that the drop program might change. I knew at 65 I was eligible for Social Security. I turn 65 in August so retiring now worked out perfect for me. My wife will stay teaching at Lemon Bay for a couple more years.”
To help fund the program, Roach tapes each graduation ceremony and organizes the student baby photo video shown at graduation. He also tapes portions of Project Graduation, the fun lock-in for graduates following commencement. He sells these personalized DVDs to seniors for $15. The money goes back into the television production budget.
Today, WMTV students help Roach produce the senior video annually, which is a school tradition and highlight of the commencement ceremony.
“About 90% of the seniors order the DVDs for $15,” he said. “We have 200 seniors graduating, so it’s a pretty good return.”
For Roach, his efforts have been a win-win for students. When construction was completed for the new Lemon Bay High four years ago, a brand-new studio was part of it. Instead of using outdated software and equipment, student learn to operate state-of-the-art technology. The studio has a green screen like on real television sets. There are 30 iMacs, a control room, and a soundstage for programs. Students use digital equipment in the TV Production 1 classes, TV Pro 2 class, and the TV Pro 3-6 block classes that produces the daily WMTV news.
“Students visit me and say they’re not yet doing things in college that they did in high school,” he said. Roach said many Lemon Bay alumna are working in the business. “One is a college professor, numerous others are working on television shows like The Golf Channel, the Today Show and one is with NASCAR. One is making music videos, and many others are in the broadcast industry. Some tell me that it’s their experience in my class that led them to their career. It’s really them that did it, but it’s nice to hear from graduates.”
This week Roach worked with his replacement David Tomchinsky, a 2010 LBHS graduate.
“Things have changed at the school, including the studio equipment so we are working together so he is more familiar with everything today,” Roach said. “I told him it’s not like any other job. You have to put your soul in it. I told the students to work as hard for Mr. Tomchinsky as they did for me.”
Roach said he’s not completely leaving LBHS. While he won’t be in the classroom or broadcast booth next year, he won’t stop coaching girl’s golf and tennis at the school.
In the course of his many years at Lemon Bay High, Roach also coached football and cross-country. He also worked with the Lemon Bay Junior Golf program. He considers himself a lifelong learner and educator, and continues to try to improve in all areas.
In fact, the Charlotte County School Board recently voted to rename the tennis complex after Roach and fellow longtime coach Mike Maier.
“Mike retired about five years ago,” Roach said. “He will be back in the fall with me for a ceremony at the Roach-Maier Tennis Complex. Between the two of us, we had about 80 years of teaching and coaching.”
Roach is especially pleased with the name designation because he loves LBHS.
“The school is the most beautiful facility in the state,” he said, adding he’s been to several larger school campuses, but believes Lemon Bay High School is a class act.
“People ask me, now that I’m retired will I move to California to be closer to my daughter Jessica who graduated from Lemon Bay in 2001 and is a film editor in Los Angeles. I also have a grandson,” he said. “I tell people that, when you live in a community like Englewood, why would you leave?
“We are lucky to live in a place where businesses and civic groups give our seniors so much money for scholarships. I will go visit them and they will come visit me. My wife and I love it here. We’re not going anywhere.”
