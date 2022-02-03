ENGLEWOOD — Rex Rowley insured many of Englewood's residents, but he also worked to ensure the well being of the Englewood community.
Rowley, 85, died Jan. 28 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, which had been his birthplace and home town.
In 1976, Rowley and his late wife, Donna, with their four children, moved from Ohio to Rotonda. He first worked as the principal insurance agent for the Karl S. Shafer Insurance Agency on Beach Road. A dream fulfilled, he opened his Rowley Insurance Agency in 1986.
His family describes Rex as "a dedicated family man who loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends whom he considered family as well."
His son, Keith, said, "A few things he always told me to always be honest with everyone you deal with, keep your standards high, help out anyone without expectation of anything in return."
Rowley was more than a good family man and father.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce, for which Rowley served as its president in 1981, recognized his commitment to the Englewood community.
In 2017, the chamber named Rowley as a member of its Secret Society of Smoked Mullets that recognizes those whose contributions shaped Englewood.
Rowley was recognized for his active role and support for the Boy Scouts Council, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, the Englewood United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, the effort to bring professional baseball spring training to Charlotte County and supporting the county’s tourist tax.
The Daily Sun reported how Rowley, overcome with emotion, said, "The great, great people of Englewood, I wouldn’t trade them for anything."
Longtime friend Bob Dickinson first met Rowley when they both lived in Rotonda West. He misses his friend.
"Rex was always involved with sports," Dickinson said, recalling how Rowley umpired Little League games. "It was his passion."
Charlotte County commissioners honored Rowley and his friend, George Zuraw, a professional baseball scout, by renaming the Charlotte Sports Park administration building the Rowley-Zuraw Hall. Both men were surprised and honored, Daily Sun reports stated in 2009.
Rowley and Zuraw were instrumental boosters getting the Texas Rangers and their farm team, the Charlotte Rangers, to play at the Charlotte Sports Park from 1987 to 2002.
Dickinson remembers how the two men had prime seats behind home plate. More importantly, he remembers how Rowley was respected and liked by the personnel working at the sports complex.
"He was remarkable person," Dickinson said, describing how Rowley always "kept a smiling face" for others even when he wrestled with his own challenges.
With his son, Keith, taking over as president of the Rowley Insurance, Rex returned to Mount Vernon in 2016 after meeting his "dear companion," Kay Ringwalt of Danville, Ohio.
Rowley is preceded by his late wife, Donna, and their eldest son, Kevin. He is survived by his sister, Virginia "Ginnie" Ann Suitts; his son, William "Craig" and wife, Lindsey; Amanda "Mandy" Louis Horan; Michael "Keith" and his wife, Cheryl; five grandchildren — Jodi, Tyler, Kayla, Trent and Cody — and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of live ceremony will be held 2 p.m. March 12 at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.