ENGLEWOOD — On May 1, Englewood will have one less source of farm-fresh produce.
Rhoads Produce is closing.
After 13 years in business, owners Jacob Rhoads and his sister, Jessica Rhoads McDowell, are selling the big red barn at 210 N. Indiana Ave., which went pending after three days on the market.
Their last day will be April 30.
The closing was announced both outside the store and on its indoor whiteboard.
“The word is spreading from our sign and so this is a difficult post nor easy decision," a social media post from the family states. "Rhoads Produce will be closing permanently... Thank you to everyone who has shopped with us over the years. We appreciate each and every one that walked through our doors. The siblings, Jessica and Jacob, and our mom Diana.”
Their grandmother had come to Englewood in 1923, they grew up in the family produce business, and the big red barn had an even bigger impact in town.
Once a Florida Department of Transportation inspection station, the 1,000-square-foot, 50-year-old structure housed both the produce store and Jacob’s Rhoads Tree Service.
Their cheerful social media ads called out, “Come see us at the ‘Big Red Barn’ on 776.”
Lots of people did.
That big, open-air barn landed The Daily Sun's Best of Englewood Produce awards for its giant Florida sweet onions; corn on the cob; fire engine-red tomatoes from wherever they were best at the time; Groveland fresh eggs; and strawberries straight out of Plant City.
Jars of preserves, pickled goods, and Sarasota honey lined live-edge shelves built by Jacob Rhoads, who also sawed and sold chainsaw wood carvings of everything from a salty fisherman to the giant eagle that still soars into the parking lot.
Rhoads Produce remained open throughout the pandemic, packing combo boxes that they delivered or handed off curbside.
Teresa Beverly-Herzog of Placida thanked them in a review.
“You are my one and only produce stand," Beverly-Herzog stated. "You supplied us with fresh produce at the height of the pandemic and I will never forget that! You have a loyal customer here!”
She and others will soon have to find a new produce source. And they doubt it could be better.
Longtime Englewood resident Marilyn Arnall praised it.
“They really found a niche in the community and succeeded at providing a wonderful product,” she said.
Rhoads also supplied many local restaurants over the years, including Mango Bistro, Zeke’s, La Stanza and Snook’s Bayside.
“I’m sorry to hear this," Kevin Sawyer, at Snook’s, said of the planned closing. "They are great people just trying to make a living.”
Rina Remmers at Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, looked back at how it helped.
“During the height of the pandemic we did a veggie box order that was delivered to the restaurant, and the produce was beautiful," Remmers said. "I’m sad to see them close. Such a sweet family.”
