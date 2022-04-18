Rhoda Clovis will be the next speaker at Englewood’s Historic Green Street Church museum.
Clovis, who has been an Englewood resident for 54 years, will talk about her career as a model and water skier at Cypress Gardens during its heyday as a Florida tourist attraction in the 1950s.
Her talk is set for 7 p.m. April 26 at historic building at 510 Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Clovis, who owned Rhoda’s Swimwear for 30 years, was recently asked how she became an Aquamaid at Cypress Gardens.
“When I was 16, I was invited to spend a week at Beautiful Cypress Gardens to see if I was photogenic and had any water skiing abilities,” she said. “I had learned to ski on Lake Dora in Mt. Dora, where I attended school. I was asked to come back and work there after high school, but went on to the University of Florida. I eventually agreed to accept the position of water skier and model at Cypress Gardens.
Clovis appeared along with Esther Williams in the 1953 film “Easy To Love.”
Clovis married Cypress Gardens head photographer, Trammell Pickett, and the two moved to Sarasota and then to Englewood.
“I have two wonderful sons who never left Englewood,” she said. Tram Pickett is the co-owner of Berlin Sign Co., and Travis Pickett is the owner of Native Charters in Englewood. She has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The talk, hosted by the Lemon Bay Historical Society, is open to the public. Admission is free but donations for the upkeep of the iconic building is appreciated. For more information about the historical society, visit lemonbay history.com.
