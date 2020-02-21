NORTH PORT – Grandma has wandered off. Or a bad guy is on the run.
North Porters can soon look to Mike Laden and his team to resolve these sticky situations. A North Port Police Department commander, Laden heads a new drone or unmanned aerial vehicle program.
The six-member unit awaits a federal agency's approval to fly at night, Laden said, the last obstacle. North Port's “remote pilots” have trained and received a challenging Federal Aviation Administration certificate to get ready. The unit could be fully operational within 30 days. The one drone will rotate with qualified pilots on each of four shifts.
“It was something other agencies were using,” Laden said. North Port's drone, with upgrades, ran the department less than $2,000, he said.
The drone unit's textbook hunt is a senior wandering off, a misplaced child, for instance, a situation where the view from above is super helpful.
And done quickly. Unleashed, North Port's DJI Mavic drone could be dispatched within minutes, the remote pilot like a hawk zipping over streets or wooded lots. Its thermal device also detects body heat, finding those sleeping, unconcious … or hiding.
There are some 350 US law enforcement agencies using drones, according to federal agencies tracking such things. They're used in search and rescues, reconstructing traffic accidents, active-shooter incidents, crime-scene analysis, surveillance and crowd monitoring. Polk and Lee counties have large drone programs. Charlotte County has one, as well.
In a Friday demo of North Port's lone drone, Laden fastened his police cellphone to a hand-held controller. Monitoring details run through an app on the cellphone. The drone is packed in a camera case-like box. Its chunky battery gives 30-40 minutes of flying time. It has green-red FAA lighting, a strobe, other warning lights for safety. An onboard sensor keeps it from crashing into buildings or trees. Rules prohibit the drone from exceeding 400 feet, and though it can roam for miles, the operator must keep it in sight.
Laden fired up the gray drone, which sounded like a bag of bees as it whistled from the blacktop at police headquarters. Laden maneuvers joysticks that move the drone, flip it around, its swiveling camera watching like an alien. The team had worked with private flight trainers near Venice airport and completed bookwork akin to private pilot's license exams, he said, which is federal law.
In Friday's demo, thermal imaging on the phone screen shows a red glow from the heat of ground observers. Red also pulses from the still warm radiator of a recently parked police SUV.
Laden adroitly had the drone jump and scoot and do his bidding. As a precaution for those concerned about privacy, North Port police disabled the drone's memory SD or secure digital card. And unless it's a terrorist act or a disaster, surveillance requires a court order, Laden said.
“Our job is instilling public trust,” he said. “Not recording anyone.”
Laden, who is 37, volunteered to lead the unit in 2019. The department uses its drone to survey traffic accident scenes, had traced the travels of a deceased homeless man, he said, from tracking storm damage.
In the bigger picture, the workhorse drone will find safe roads in hurricanes or flooding, work for fire rescue, help map, do infrastructure research and public works projects.
The department will add drones if the program is successful, said Josh Taylor, North Port's communications manager.
"We'd like to put our own bird in the sky," he said.
But until the FAA grants a night waiver, Laden, his team and their drone remain tethered to police headquarters.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
