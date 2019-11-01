ENGLEWOOD — Good things come for those who wait.
That proved true for the 63rd annual Pioneer Days Parade that will be staged 4-5:30 p.m. today along South McCall Road and West Dearborn Street in downtown Englewood.
Pioneer Days organizers found themselves having to delay the traditional Labor Day festivities due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian. They described the celebrations today and tomorrow as the "Pioneer Days Hurricane Reboot."
That delay may be a blessing, said Chris Phelps, Pioneer Days organizing committee president. No rain, tropical storms or any other inclement weather is predicted this weekend.
"It doesn't really rain on our parades," she said. "We didn't count on a hurricane, but it still didn't rain."
The parade will have 54 entries, compared to the 48 in 2018. Among the new participants will be the Lemon Bay Girls soccer team, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Waverly Restaurant, Beach Road Bistro, and the Parrot Outreach Society will be marching or riding on floats today.
"I was very surprised," Phelps said of seeing so many new participants.
Traditionally, the parade is a morning event, starting on 9 a.m. on Labor Day. But because this weekend is not a three-day holiday weekend, Phelps said, organizers thought a Saturday afternoon parade would allow kids to play on youth sports teams Saturday and families attend church services without creating a conflict. They still can come and watch the parade.
As is an Englewood tradition, two days of music, various vendors, a Kids Zone with activities and other festivities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Plaza, 355 W. Dearborn St.
"The biggest benefit, to me, is not cancelling the Pioneer Days parade, an event that is an institution in this community," Phelps said. Seasonal residents, who are arriving now, get to enjoy an Englewood tradition they normally miss.
The idea for Pioneer Days emerged in 1956 and was the brainchild of Jo Cortes, then editor of the Englewood Herald. Cortez conceived Pioneer Days as a way to attract people to Englewood and help businesses overcome the doldrums of summer.
To learn more about Pioneer Days 2019, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.