False information claims hamper Florida elections, say elections supervisors throughout the state.
Florida's Democratic and Republican elections supervisors recently sent an open letter to all Florida lawmakers asking them to "Tone down the rhetoric and stand up for our democracy."
The Florida Supervisor of Elections Association letter implores elected leaders to denounce false claims of "fraud" in the 2020 election.
According to the memo, "The integrity of our democracy has been challenged by misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation that sows discord and undermines trust in America’s electoral process."
It also referenced some of the 67 supervisors and staff in the state were threatened by angry voters who believed the election was rigged. In some cases, election officials needed extra security measures to safeguard their office and staff.
Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett, a former Republican senator from Bradenton, told the News Service of Florida the rhetoric is a detriment to everyone.
"The fraud that they’re talking about is very dangerous for our country because people lose faith in the system," Bennett, a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam, told the News Service of Florida. "The old adage, you tell a lie, you tell it big enough and long enough, it becomes true. And that really bothers me. It bothers me as a former member of the legislature. Certainly, it bothers me as a veteran. I just hate it."
Sarasota County Supervisor of Election Ron Turner also signed the nonpartisan letter.
"As supervisor of elections, my job is to ensure safe, secure, fair, and accessible elections in our county," he told The Daily Sun. "If voters have any questions about elections integrity, my staff and I are happy to answer questions about the elections process here in our county."
Turner said his staff conducts each election based on federal and state laws.
"We perform rigorous public testing of our voting tabulation system before each election and a manual audit where ballots are hand counted after each election," he said.
Turner debunks lots of rumors, including that Florida still uses Dominion voting systems.
However, legislators like U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Florida, sometimes make comments contrary to Florida's election process. Last year, Gaetz told Fox News host Sean Hannity "those (Dominion) machines, not Vladimir Putin, rigged the election." Dominion later sued some elected officials and others who repeatedly made false claims about the credibility of its machines.
Other bogus claims included ballots from the 2020 presidential election were shipped and counted overseas.
"We use paper ballots for all elections, and store those ballots for 22 months after each election," Turner said. "Our ballots and voting equipment are secured in control-access areas equipped with 24-hour video surveillance. All ballots are maintained and counted in Sarasota County."
In several states including Georgia and Philadelphia there were claims that scores of "dead people" voted.
Turner said the voter registration database is updated routinely to remove deceased voters using information from the Social Security Administration Master Death Index File and Florida Bureau of Vital Statistics.
"Our office uses the United States Postal Service's national change of address data to conduct voter registration list maintenance to help identify voters who may have moved," he said. "Also, Florida joined a consortium of 31 states plus the District of Columbia to share voter record information to help maintain the accuracy of our state’s voter rolls."
There were claims that thousands of children under age 18 illegally voted in some states in the presidential election.
In Florida, an individual must be 18 and a Florida resident and a U.S. citizen to register and vote. Preregistration is for those at least 16, but cannot vote until they are 18.
Are elections in Florida audited?
"Following each election, we in Sarasota County, conduct a manual audit of all ballots cast during early voting, vote-by-mail, and on election day in a randomly selected race and precinct to ensure the hand count matches the machine count," Turner said.
What about photo ID in Florida?
In Florida a photo and signature ID is required to vote in person during early voting or election day and that has been the case for many years, Turner said.
When registering to vote, updating voter record information, or requesting a vote-by-mail ballot, identifying numbers from a Florida driver license or identification card or last four digits of a social security number are required by state law to confirm identity.
What about absentee ballots?
Florida made no-excuse absentee ballots available since 2002. To receive a vote-by-mail (absentee) ballot, a voter must request a ballot for a specific election or for all elections during an election cycle (a maximum of two years). Vote-by-mail ballots are mailed to the voter’s address on file and are not forwarded by the USPS.
What about signatures on a ballot?
"The signature on the voter certificate envelope is compared by our office against the voter's signature on file for each vote-by-mail ballot," Turner said, adding if a person's signature changes with age, the voter should update the signature on file.
When can a person register for any 2022 and 2024 elections?
Voter registration books close in Florida 29 days before each election. Those deadlines are available on at SarasotaVotes.gov.
