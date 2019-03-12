ENGLEWOOD — The Coastal Wildlife Club hopes to sign up new people to help nesting sea turtles and their hatchlings.
Potential rookies should attend a special meeting 6 p.m. March 21 at the Lemon Bay Park & Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd., west of Old Englewood Road.
Since the 1997, the Coastal Wildlife Club coordinated volunteers who are willing to take sunrise walks along Manasota Key’s Gulf shoreline during the local sea nesting season from May 1 to Oct. 31.
Normally, the club sees 12 to 15 new people wanting to sign up, said Carol Leonard, the club’s secretary and treasurer. Leonard hopes for more volunteers.
More than 150 people volunteer to walk at least two days a week at the various “zones” along the Gulf shoreline from Caspersen Beach south to the southern tip of Manasota Key in the Stump Pass State Beach Park.
Manasota Key and other nearby barrier islands provide significant habitat for nesting sea turtles, especially loggerheads. In spite of the red tide algae that plagued Gulf waters throughout the spring and summer, the Coastal Wildlife Club recorded 4,062 loggerhead nests, 32 green sea turtle and one Kemp’s ridley nest.
To learn more about the Coastal Wildlife Club, visit www.coastalwildlifeclub.org or email info@coastalwildlifeclub.org. The club also maintains a Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.