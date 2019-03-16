ENGLEWOOD — Rosie arrived at the Englewood Animal Rescue Shelter sick, but no one knew it.
Within days, Rosie’s foster volunteer noticed the Maltese was having health problems.
“She was having troubles urinating and when she did there was a little blood,” Todd Zimmerman, EARS shelter manager said. “We treated her with medication. We realized it wasn’t working. We sent her to Englewood Animal Hospital for an X-ray and exam. We were told her bladder was filled with stones. She needed an expensive operation.”
With the help of the Englewood Animal Hospital Foundation, all but $400 of the $1,100 surgery was covered. EARS raised the funds needed to pay back Lemon Bay Animal Hospital owner Dr. Chris Gladieux for the surgery.
“Dr. Gladieux brought in Rosie on a Friday evening and spent a couple hours operating on her,” said John Radkins, EARS executive director. “He did it after hours so he could solely concentrate on her surgery. It was extremely nice of him to do help us save Rosie.”
Rosie and her brother Rocky were abandoned at EARS by a family who couldn’t afford the pair anymore. Today, they are ready for new homes. The 4-year-old white Maltese dogs will be at the monthly adoption event at Pet Supermarket, 1951 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
“We put Rosie on www.petfinder.com and at least 25 people seemed interested from St. Petersburg to Canada,” Radkins said. “We do a home visit first, because we believe it’s not about the first person who wants to adopt the dog or cat, but the right person who wants a new pet.”
Other dogs include an adult female named Twinky, a black mouth cur mix; Spider, an adult male Nova Scotia duck trolling retriever mix; Barbie, a black-mouth cur female mix; Allie, a 10-pound Chiweenie (cross between the Chihuahua and the Dachshund); Otto, an Australian cattle male mix; and Zeus, a male Rottweiler medium mix.
“The majority of these dogs came to us two months ago from Highlands County where they were about to be euthanized,” Zimmerman said. “They have all been completely vetted. They have their shots. Their training is going well. They are all medium sized mixed breeds.”
EARS is planning on going to For Lauderdale in the next few weeks to rescue more dogs who are about to die due to shelter overcrowding.
“We are really able to do some of this because we’ve got a good partnership with Englewood Animal Hospital and its foundation,” Radkins said. “They help us with the funds for the dog or cat with a health issue. Then we are able to continue rescuing pets and placing them in loving homes. If we had to pay for costly surgeries, treatment or education, we wouldn’t be able to help animals left behind after hurricanes or in other crisis.
“Englewood Animal Hospital and the foundation has been helping us with medication,” he said. “They are able to supply it cheaper than we can buy it. The partnership is working out very well. The foundation is also working with people who are on fixed incomes to help save their animals.
“If an elderly person who lives on a small pension and social security is told they will have a $3,000 vet bill, they likely don’t have the money but will want to do all they can to save their pet. They can apply to the foundation for help. If they meet the criteria, a good portion of the bill will be paid. It’s pretty amazing how much they care about pets and their owners.”
EARS, 145 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, is open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 941-681-3877 or visit www.earsanimalrescue.com.
