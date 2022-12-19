ENGLEWOOD — "Many hands make light work" is how Tom Hinck summed up the Holidays Without Hunger project that generated nearly 170,000 meals for those in need this weekend.

Hundreds of volunteers and their hands — mostly covered in sanitary latex gloves — spent their Saturday morning in the auxiliary gym at Englewood's Lemon Bay High School packing bag after bag, box after box of nutritious pasta meals. 


