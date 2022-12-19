Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Lemon Bay High School on Saturday morning to pack bulk food into meal packets for people in need. Measuring out meals are, from left, LBHS teachers C.C. Sisson and Robert Tapia, junior class member Faith Dennis, and Jayden Sisson, who attends Suncoast Polytechnical High in Sarasota County.
Lemon Bay High's auxiliary gym was abuzz with volunteers Saturday morning, all organized to transform huge bulk boxes of food into individual-sized meals for people in need. The group bagged 160,000 meals.
Robin Weinstoerffer, left, an Rotary Youth Exchange student from France who attends Charlotte High, and Elias Gambrell, a freshman on the Lemon Bay varsity basketball team, load buckets of bulk pasta into bins.
Jayce Jones, an Englewood Elementary School student, left, teams up with Matt Grannan to measure out meals for people in need.
Lauren and Jonathan Varner, with sons Jonathan Jr., 9, and Zachary and Carson, both 7, make volunteering a family project at Lemon Bay High School on Saturday morning.
Cassandra Heeg, a senior at Lemon Bay High, loads full boxes of meals onto a pallet. Each box contains 54 individual meals for people in need.
Members of the Lemon Bay High School boys basketball team measure out individual meals for people in need Saturday morning at the school's auxiliary gym.
ENGLEWOOD — "Many hands make light work" is how Tom Hinck summed up the Holidays Without Hunger project that generated nearly 170,000 meals for those in need this weekend.
Hundreds of volunteers and their hands — mostly covered in sanitary latex gloves — spent their Saturday morning in the auxiliary gym at Englewood's Lemon Bay High School packing bag after bag, box after box of nutritious pasta meals.
By the time it was over, the volunteers had converted pallets of bulk food into 169,000 individual meal packets.
The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset organized the Holidays Without Hunger project with a nonprofit group called Meals for Hope.
Rotarians in Englewood first took on the project a few years ago, but after a couple of years it lapsed. This year, the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset took a shot at reviving the project.
The momentum came back in a big way.
Several other Rotary chapters joined in raising funds and the Englewood club applied for a matching Rotary grant. With the grant, the Rotarians had $45,000 for bulk food from Meals for Hope, enough for nearly 170,000 meals.
The next step was rounding up all the volunteers to help.
Filling up the volunteer listings were teachers and students from many schools, Lemon Bay sports teams like the boys and girls basketball teams and the football team, Interact and Rotaract club members, representatives from the Sunset Rotary, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, the (Noon) Rotary Club of Englewood, the Rotonda Rotary, the Charlotte Harbor Rotary, the Harbour Heights Rotary, the Venice Suncoast and the Venice-Nokomis Rotary — plus people who had heard about it and wanted to volunteer.
Once at the gym, the volunteers were organized into teams. Many stood at long tables, carefully measuring out the bins of pasta and accompanying ingredients into single-serving plastic bags.
Others transferred the bulk boxes of food into the bins for each table, or collected the filled bags into cardboard boxes, each holding 54 meals. Still more volunteers stacked those boxes and bundled them on pallets with plastic wrap.
All the while, Christmas music played as volunteers cheered each other on.
Now that it's been dished out, the food will be distributed to local food banks, including Englewood Helping Hand and the St. David's Jubilee Center and All Faiths Food Bank. The Rotarians will also be taking boxes to local schools.
The need is there, especially after Hurricane Ian did so much damage to people's homes and their income, Hinck said.
"There are kids who are on the free-and-reduced meal programs at the schools, and during the holidays, they have no food," Hinck said.
Those students will be able to take home several days worth of food to help them get through.
