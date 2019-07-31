The Rotary Club of Englewood held its 61st Annual Awards and Installation Banquet on June 29 at The Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood. President Karen Current, with the help of District Governor-Elect Darryl Keys, presented Club Service awards and Paul Harris Fellow awards.

For more information about the club, visit www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org.

