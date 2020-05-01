ENGLEWOOD — Sometimes, a plan just works.
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary started selling one-gallon bottles of hand sanitizer to the public this month at five businesses around Englewood.
The plan for the Clean Hands Pure Heart initiative was to sell the big bottles for $20 and then use the money to buy small bottles of sanitizer and other hygiene products that would be distributed to local people in need.
Rotary Club members recently made donations to St. David’s Jubilee Center, Project Phoenix, Englewood Methodist Church and New Hope Church in North Port, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and food panties that work with the needy and homeless in the area.
As of Thursday, all the gallon-sized bottles are sold out.
But if you didn’t get one, don’t worry. The club ordered another shipment of sanitizer that is scheduled to arrive next week, organizers say.
“This is not a one-and-done effort,” said George Fowler, who started initiative. “We are in this for the long haul. The whole community has been supportive of our efforts.”
