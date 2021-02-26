ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood is ready to paint West Dearborn Street with artwork and fill the air with the sounds of live music.
The club's 39th annual Spring Fine Arts Festival is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 27 and 28, at the Pioneer Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street.
This year's festival will feature the work of more than 80 artists, original jewelry and other crafts, various vendors, food and beverages including food and beverages from local restaurants.
Aside from the weekly farmers market, the art festival is the first large annual event to return to West Dearborn since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Debbie Marks, manager of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.
Due to COVID, last year's art festival was canceled.
"We are thrilled," Rotarian Carol Peterson said about being able to hold the art festival. The club first applied for the permit in January and were able to work out an acceptable plan.
"We have a lot of artists who have been with us for more than 30 years," Peterson said. "This is our biggest fundraiser."
Normally, the festival would see 110 artists. This year, it's down to 88. Some artists and vendors aren't confident to risk attending shows due to the pandemic.
The art show is free to the public, but Rotarians will be asking for a $2 donation for the Englewood Rotary Youth Foundation.
The nonprofit Englewood Youth Foundation supports many local youth sports and other activities, as well as offering scholars hips to graduating Lemon Bay High School seniors.
The Rotarians have developed a Covid-safe plan that was approved by the Sarasota County Emergency Services before receiving a permit for the festival, Marks said.
The Rotary will encourage the public to wear masks. All vendors, artist and workers will be asked to wear masks. Sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available at strategic locations. Social distancing will be practiced, as well as one-way traffic guiding the public to the various art exhibitors and vendors.
"Safety of our guests as well as our participants is very important to the Rotary Club of Englewood."
For more information, visit www.englewoodrotary.org.
Part of the plan calls for the vendor tents to be spaced six feet apart from one another and they are expected to have hand sanitizer available to the public.
