ENGLEWOOD — Although her mother taught her to embroider at 8, Yan Inlow went to three colleges in Asia to perfect her art form.
Today the 58-year-old paints with watercolor and then covers it with fine silk thread. Born in Hangzhou, China, Yan immigrated to the United States and settled in California. She studied textile design at the University of Art in China, the went to Osaka Art University and earned a master's degree in art education from Kobe University in Japan.
By 2016, Inlow's works progressed so much, she was invited to the Smithsonian Art Show in Washington, D.C.
Recently, while at a Naples art festival, an artist told Yan about the 39th Annual Rotary Club Fine Arts Festival, which is happening this weekend in Englewood. She was added to the juried show, which will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on West Dearborn Street.
Yan is joined by others new to the festival including a glass artists Robin Focht, Amy Povinelli, photographer Karin Connolly and painter Michael Solomon.
Povinelli uses dichroic glass and metal for her nature and nautical suncatchers, panels, wind chimes and wall sculptures.
"I drove down from Michigan to be in the Englewood show," Povinelli said.
Among the 88 vendors are some Englewood favorites Carroll Swayze and Hosephina Espinosa.
"We are calling it a repeat 39th fine arts festival because last year's was canceled," said Deborah Hegedus, president of the Rotary Club of Englewood. "We've had to scale it back due to COVID-19. We have fewer vendors who are more spaced out. All of the artists adhere to covid protocols.
"We are the first ones back," said Hegedus, of Sarasota County, allowing outdoor events along West Dearborn Street after the pandemic hit. We got our permit from the county and are following COVID-19 protocol.
As in years past, a few blocks of West Dearborn Street will be shut down to traffic. Tents are socially distanced six feet apart.
"We don't charge anything for admission, but do ask for a $2 donation which goes to the Englewood Youth Foundation, which is the nonprofit arm of the Rotary," said event co-chair Carol Peterson, who is also the secretary of the EYF. "Some proceeds go toward scholarships for high school and college students."
Peterson and co-chair Barbie Arbour are seeing lots of new artists interested in this year's show.
"I think a lot of the newer ones have not been on the circuit before," Peterson said. "We have artists who've been with us for 35 years. They have a following. Then at the end of the event, the reports come back so positively about our show. We charge less for our booths. We are all volunteer run. We always have two professional judges who pick the best of (painter, artist) awards."
Ribbons and cash awards will be presented for best in show, 2-D and 3-D and other categories.
Peterson said it was devastating last year after the Rotary had to cancel the event due to the pandemic. They offered refunds, while other artists wanted to pay ahead for this show.
Hegedus said artists really want to get back to the fine arts circuit. Restaurants and mom and pop shops along Dearborn Street are also looking forward to the event and potentially attracting new customers.
There will be signs reminding people to social distance and to wear masks.
"People really like our show because we treat them like family," Peterson said. "After a year of not having the event, it will feel good to see the return of our artist's community family and have something fun and positive for our community."
