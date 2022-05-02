ROTONDA — The good news is Rotonda West's canal system is healthy.
Not surprising.
For more than 20 years, Rotonda residents have volunteered and worked with the University of Florida Lakewatch researchers to test and maintain the quality of its 30 miles of freshwater canals.
"It's been a volunteer effort by very long-term members," said John House, a member of the Rotonda West Association Aquatic Committee since 2009. "It's just been the dedication of the volunteers. The testing enables us to monitor the biological health of the canal system."
The committee will then share the results with residents at its various committee meetings, newsletters and other events. The residents learn how to minimize or eliminate fertilization that could fed excessive vegetative growth and impair the health of the canals.
As they have for decades, Lakewatch staff met with Rotonda West residents to equip them for water testing, provide publications and white papers on water quality research in Florida and at UF.
Throughout Florida, Lakewatch has more than 1,800 trained volunteers who currently monitor 25 lakes, 175 estuary stations, 125 river stations, 20 coastal dune lakes, and 10 spring runs in 57 counties.
First established in 1986, the Lakewatch program receives direct funding from the Florida Legislature, but is limited on the number of water bodies that can be tested and has a waiting list of communities and individuals who want join.
A sign, too, of Lakewatch's success is that its work has been featured in 53 "gold standard" peer-reviewed scientific publications.
In Florida, there is no one-size-fits-all when determining water quality, Lakewatch director Mark Hoyer suggested.
"The biology in Florida is really diverse," he said, explaining how geology and other factors determine the healthy water chemistry for a particular lake or other water body.
The Rotonda residents want to take their testing a bit further.
The association dedicated a 14-acre lake to John Farrell, whose generous donation helped the association to acquire what is now Broadmoor Park. Recently, after taking water samples from opposite ends of the lake, volunteers discovered it tested an extremely high alkaline pH level.
