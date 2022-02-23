Providing service with a smile are, from left, Annette Dardis, Incoming Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 Exalted Ruler Ed Toth and Sherry Toth Secretary, members Annette Dardis, Patricia Lagasse and Kim Friedrich.
American Legion Color Guard pictured with Elks Lodge 2710 members. Pictured are, from left, Jackie Palumbo, Cathy and Roger Redman (past exalted ruler), Kathy Dardis, Patricia and Ed Lagasse, Tess Barstow, Manfred and Kim Friedrich, Chris and Annette Dardis. Missing from the photo setting up were Exalted Ruler Jean Humphreys, Bob Humpreys (past exalted ruler), Sherry Toth Lodge Secretary and Ed Toth (Leading Knight), and members John and Betty Blachette and Dave Ginther.
The grill team is Ed Lagasse, Manfred Friedrich, Chris Dardis, Al Lascano and Roger Redman, PER.
ENGLEWOOD — The Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 took part in the annual South Southwest District Army of Hope Picnic on Sunday.
It took place hosted at the Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Road.
Multiple lodges from Naples to Englewood were involved.
Master of Ceremonies Lee Hale from Lodge 2710, introduced Rotonda West American Legion Post 113 Color Guard to help open the event.
The event raised more than $19,000.
Rotonda Elks 2710 volunteers give back to the community “by cooking and serving the donated hamburgers and hot dogs along side the other lodges serving their donated food and desserts with the total sales being 100% profit to the charity,” it said.
It noted the Army of Hope Charity raises money to help support Florida families of active deployed military who are in need, it said.
