ENGLEWOOD — The Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 took part in the annual South Southwest District Army of Hope Picnic on Sunday.

It took place hosted at the Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Road.

Multiple lodges from Naples to Englewood were involved.

Master of Ceremonies Lee Hale from Lodge 2710, introduced Rotonda West American Legion Post 113 Color Guard to help open the event.

The event raised more than $19,000.

Rotonda Elks 2710 volunteers give back to the community “by cooking and serving the donated hamburgers and hot dogs along side the other lodges serving their donated food and desserts with the total sales being 100% profit to the charity,” it said.

It noted the Army of Hope Charity raises money to help support Florida families of active deployed military who are in need, it said.

Those needing the Army of Hope Assistance can find its request form at floridaelks.org/army-of-hope.

