Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 welcomed several new members at a recent meeting. The lodge, at 303 Rotonda Blvd E., is one of the fastest-growing in the country. New Rotonda Elks include, from left (front) Barbara Rams, Evelyn Costa, Linda Baker, Cathy Redman, Shana Morris and Sue Sellman (second row) Kenneth Rams, Eric Christenson, Jesse Christello, Buddy Tune, Matt Egan, Michael Kelly, Kent Presnell, AlJames Dicks, Tim Donohue and Larry Bayless, and (third row) Gerry Ruihley, Ken Gift, Mike Tressler, Ron, Beckett, Daz Jensen, John Masuhr and Stanley Szczsponik. For membership information, visit www.rotondaelks.org or call the secretary’s office 941-697-2708 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.