With kids out of school for the summer, the Rotonda Golf & Country Club helps keep them busy with their Junior Golf Academy Summer Camp.
Running from the beginning of June until the week before school starts in mid-August, this academy meets three times a week ( Monday, Thursday and Saturday) as PGA Professional Rick Anderson teaches the game of golf at Rotonda Golf & Country Club courses.
Anderson, who moved to southwest Florida from Illinois in 2013, is in his sixth year teaching the program to local kids.
“We like to focus on quality one-on-one time and playing time on the golf course,” Anderson said. “David Kelly and Bill Stine have really been a big proponent of junior golf, and they’ve really allowed us to create programs to facilitate that type of thing.
“Several of the kids who started our program in sixth or seventh grade are now playing for the local high school teams.”
Along with its summer program, Rotonda Golf & Country Club also offers a spring program called “Little Links” in which groups of kids practice and compete weekly in a team-oriented scramble format with a round-robin tournament at the end. It runs from the first week of April through the end of May.
Anderson came to the area because his daughter, Hilary Anderson, was an assistant professional helping with the Little Links program. When Anderson had a chance to retire from his job in Decatur, Illinois, he followed her down to the area, and he’s worked as a teaching professional with Rotonda Golf and Country Club ever since.
Armed with over 30 years of experience in the game, Anderson has taught several local players over the past six years. With the help of his son, Travis, and volunteer parents and grandparents, Anderson teaches all aspects of the game along with getting the kids out on the course to focus on individual skills and progress.
Each seven-week session over the course of the summer is $75, or $150 for the whole summer.
