ENGLEWOOD — Some in a crowd said they had an “aha moment” after learning why Rotonda Lakes landowner Bert Parsley wanted to speak to them at a recent meeting.
“He has nearly $400,000 in an escrow account, so he (Parsley) still has ties to Lennar Homes,” Rotonda Lakes board member Catalina Bakas said.
Bakas said many thought Parsley sold the property to Lennar and it was a “done deal” with phase one built to the HOA’s standards.
“So there’s much more to this than we believed,” she said.
Parsley bought more than 100 acres including 33 acres of commercial property in Rotonda Lakes for $1.6 million.
Rotonda Lakes is a deed-restricted community with about 3,000 members in its HOA. The association maintains common areas, including 142 acres of rights of way alongside roads, 85 acres of waterways, parks and other areas.
At a recent Rotonda Lakes HOA meeting, Parsley said he sold some of his property to Lennar Homes. Lennar has two phases of construction to build in Rotonda Lakes.
Parsley sought HOA waivers of three construction-related items. He wants a 12-inch overhang approved for any new construction. Currently, 18-inch overhangs are allowed.
He also wants the dimensions of the HOA’s standard garage and window sizes shortened.
“I think you should be able to have any size garage you want,” Parsley said.
He said since Lennar builds homes closer together, having half-windows instead of full-sized ones offered more privacy.
“That’s all I want,” he said.
The HOA board has not agreed to change its building requirements.
Parsley says he’s selling his commercial property in a residential neighborhood. He said a Texas developer is interested in building a five-story storage facility near the intersection of Ingraham and David boulevards.
“I don’t believe commercial development belongs in this neighborhood. But, I have no other choice,” Parsley said. “If I were on the board, I would do everything possible to prevent commercial form being built in Rotonda Lakes.”
Parsley showcased letters of support, including one from Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, who owns Truex Preferred Construction.
Resident Daniel Peach said he understands Parsley needed to recoup his investment, but disagreed with allowing one developer to have different construction standards.
“We have rules,” Peach said. “Other developers have followed the rules. We feel like we are being extorted if we don’t change our rules.”
Parsley said, as the landowner of the commercial development, he can lobby the county to change zoning.
“They had the audacity to say we were somehow trying to extort them, really?” Parsley said. “All we are doing was trying to find a win-win deal for everyone and they still denied us.”
Parsley said he would consider a land swap or a reasonable request by the board in exchange for the construction waivers.
Some complained the homes will look “cookie-cutter” and Parsley is trying to convince residents that 18-inch overhangs are unsafe.
Parsley said changing the 18-inch overhang rule will allow Lennar to build 97 homes more safely.
Resident Lynn Miller was on a research committee to learn more about the issue.
“We encourage our residents to learn the facts,” she said. “It’s unfair to scare people into thinking there’s something wrong with a 18-inch overhang. Our houses are still standing after Hurricane Ian. We didn’t lose our roofs because of our overhangs.”
Parsley said he is open to talking to the residents and the board more.
In the meantime, the board plans to propose changes to its zoning regulations that haven’t been addressed in years.
But, members contend, their construction guidelines are up to date and not archaic as Parsley described.
