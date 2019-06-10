ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County deputies arrested a Rotonda West man on child pornography charges, according to a report released Monday.
An investigation by the FBI Fort Myers Child Exploitation Task Force led to a search warrant for a home on the 500 block of Rotonda Circle in Rotonda West, the sheriff’s office reported.
On Friday, deputies and agents from the Task Force and Florida Department of Law Enforcement went to the home and arrested Frank J. Ciavattieri, 79, on charges of possession and transmission of child pornography.
Deputy First Class Don Woelke with the CCSO was the lead investigator for the Task Force’s investigation into Ciavattieri.
Between May 16 and May 20, Task Force detectives used a law enforcement application to conduct an undercover investigation into people sharing child pornography on the internet, the CCSO reported. They found activity coming from the home on Rotonda Circle, the report states.
Investigators interviewed Ciavattieri, who provided a statement to the investigators. Detectives found approximately 7,000 child pornography files at the home.
The deputies arrested Frank Ciavattieri on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of obscene material.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.