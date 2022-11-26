PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners took time out this week to recognize the Rotonda West community with a proclamation.
Read by Commissioner Chris Constance and signed by Commission Chair Bill Truex, the proclamation designates Dec. 3 as “Rotonda West 50 Years of Standing Strong Day” in Charlotte County.
The unique circular community has had an interesting history, resident Nadine Clough stated to The Daily Sun.
"As the proclamation states the land on which Rotonda sits was owned originally by William and Alfred Vanderbilt who acquired it in 1952. The brothers named it the 2-V Ranch and raised cattle on the acreage.
"In 1969, when ranching became less economical, they sold it to Cavanagh Leasing for $19.5 million. Cavanaugh’s CEO, Joe Klein, liked the idea of a round community, and so Rotonda West was born. The first home in Rotonda West was built in Oakland Hills Section, on Annapolis Lane, and was sold to Harry and Joan Kaar from New Jersey," the proclamation states.
Since then, the "community which has grown from a cattle field to a vibrant and prosperous neighborhood and is rebuilding from Hurricane Ian to be even stronger and better," the message states.
Rotonda representatives accepted the proclamation at Tuesday's commission meeting.
