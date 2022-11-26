Rotonda Day 2022

Rotonda representatives, from left, Nick Gizzi, Nadine Clough, Sam Besase, Andy VanScyoc and Lynn Smith, accept a proclamation this week from Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance.

In picture left to right:  Nick Gizzi, Nadine Clough, Sam Besase, Andy VanScyoc, Lynn Smith, Commissioner Constance

 PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners took time out this week to recognize the Rotonda West community with a proclamation. 

Read by Commissioner Chris Constance and signed by Commission Chair Bill Truex, the proclamation designates Dec. 3 as “Rotonda West 50 Years of Standing Strong Day” in Charlotte County.


