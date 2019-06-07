ENGLEWOOD — Rotonda West residents are divided when it comes to sidewalks.
“It’s a question of want versus need,” said Diane Shaw who has been leading a resistance to the sidewalks. She said Friday she’s collected nearly 700 names objecting to the sidewalks.
Some want and are willing to pay for new sidewalks, especially along Boundary Boulevard from Cape Haze Drive to the Rotonda Boulevard West intersection, and another stretch from Rotonda Boulevard West to its Rebel Court Drive.
Shaw and other Rotonda West residents can have their say at 9 a.m. Monday at the Rotonda West Street & Drainage MSBU Advisory Board meeting, in Room 120 of the West County Administration Center, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
“Many plan to speak at the meeting,” Shaw cautioned county officials.
Charlotte County Public Works staff has proposed a $300 increase ceiling to the $100 Rotonda West Street and Drainage taxing unit annual assessment for next year’s budget. The increase will pay for the repaving and rejuvenation of 81 miles of roads and any necessary repairs to one or all of Rotonda West’s more than 20 bridges over the subdivision’s canal system.
The proposed assessment rate also includes funding that can be spent on sidewalks.
“The proposed $400 rate at this time is broken down to $268 for reserve paving, $25 for reserve bridges, $25 for sidewalks and $82 for annual infrastructure maintenance,” Public Works operations supervisor Tara Musselman posted on social media. She also encouraged property owners with questions to call her at 941-575-3656.
Paying to repave roads and refurbish bridges is needed, but Shaw said the assessment should be reduced to $270, subtracting any funds designated for sidewalks. Sidewalks, she reiterated, “is a want, not a need.”
