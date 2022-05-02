Some of the hard-working members of the Rotonda West Community Outreach Committee that produced the 50th Anniversary shindig are Denise Slovinski, Lynn Smith, co-chairs Karen Harvey and Deb Orchard, and Gwen Grace.
Jacob, Jerimiah, Joanna and Josephina Armen take a break after countless trips through the bounce house maze. They are the children of Jon Armen and grandchildren of the Rev. Brian of Faith Lutheran Church of Rotonda West.
As part of Rotonda West's 50th anniversary celebration, the Community Outreach Committee planned “The Giving Tree Dedication” on Friday. Members planted a commemorative tree.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
Nadine Clough, left, and Patricia Aho speak at the "Giving Tree" dedication. Clough is editor of West Ways newsletter and a member of the Community Outreach Committee and Aho is RWA Board president.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
SUN PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
Lexi Smith, Faith Lakin, Skylar Lakin and Callie Smith get balloon hats from clowns Harry Witt and Penni Wiza.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
Doing her best for that ace in corn hole is Michelle Solomon.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
Dave and Lynne Dziezynski head over to the Fresh Harvest food truck. They loved the fajitas. Dave is holding Jack Alexander's book detailing the history of Rotonda West.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
Krystal and John Lakin smile as their caricatures are drawn.
ROTONDA WEST — The weekend was a big one as members of the Rotonda West community celebrated the 40th anniversary of one of Florida's most unique subdivisions. Friday, members of the Rotonda West Outreach Committee held a ceremony as they planted a special "Giving Tree" to be a lasting benefit to the community. Saturday, the celebration in Broadmoor Park included lots of food, games and face-painting for the kids, arts and crafts, music, a car show and lots of stories and laughter.
