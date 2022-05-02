ROTONDA WEST — The weekend was a big one as members of the Rotonda West community celebrated the 40th anniversary of one of Florida's most unique subdivisions. Friday, members of the Rotonda West Outreach Committee held a ceremony as they planted a special "Giving Tree" to be a lasting benefit to the community. Saturday, the celebration in Broadmoor Park included lots of food, games and face-painting for the kids, arts and crafts, music, a car show and lots of stories and laughter.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments