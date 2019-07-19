ENGLEWOOD — While not getting everything she wanted, Diane Shaw said she felt some sense of success Thursday evening.
"It's not a full victory, but we did get them to listen to us," Shaw said after the meeting.
Charlotte County commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Joseph Tiseo opposing, not to set a proposed Rotonda West street and drainage assessment higher than $300. That reduced the proposed $400 assessment increase by $100. They also voted to forego any funding for future sidewalks.
The commissioners can decide at their final budget hearings in September to lower the assessment, but they can't raise it past $300 this year.
"Those are good things," Shaw conceded.
She spearheaded the grassroots "Rotondans Against Sidewalks" group that collected more than 1,200 signatures in opposition to the rate hike. Her supporters inundated the commissioners with emails, letters and phone calls. Wearing red shirts and blouses as a sign of solidarity, the Rotondans filled the majority of the 400 seats county staff set up in the Tringali Recreation Center gymnasium Thursday.
Calling it an unusual move, Hank Killion, Rotonda West Association president, said he was directed by his board members to bring their objections to the proposed increase and funding for sidewalks.
"We still have more battles," Shaw said. She's also applied to serve on the advisory taxing unit advisory board.
Rotonda residents now pay $100 each year for streets, roads and other infrastructure maintenance. The majority proposed hike was to pay for the repaving and maintenance on Rotonda's 21 bridges crossing the community's canals. However, consulting engineers are evaluating what bridge repairs are needed, and their report will not be completed until the end of this year.
"I didn't have enough information," Tiseo said. "I thought we needed more time, based on citizen input, and I definitely want more (funding) options to make level payments, rather than these spikes (in assessments)."
No hike for Grove City
Commissioners tabled any increase — at least for a year — to the Grove City streets and drainage taxing unit.
The assessment was proposed to increase from $64 for vacant lot owners and $50 for developed properties to a maximum rate of $265 per equivalent residential unit. The funds would go to repaving and other improvements.
While not as organized nor as numerous as the protesting Rotonda residents, Grove City property owners balked at the increase, many citing how many the neighborhood's elderly residents live on small, "fixed" Social Security incomes.
Grove City roads are in pretty good condition now, and postponing the assessment hike a year would not be a problem, Public Works Director John Elias suggested. But repaving should not be postponed too much longer.
"We are starting to see cracking," Elias cautioned, reminding commissioners how repaving costs can increase expediently if conditions worsen significantly.
Gardens of Gulf Cove
Commissioners voted unanimously to set an assessment ceiling for the Garden of Gulf Cove assessment hike.
The proposed 15-year assessment of $350 for the $2.7-million is needed to repave roads, fix stormwater structures and make other improvements within the taxing unit. Repaving will begin in 2025.
According to Public Works staff, the assessment increase did see overwhelming support expressed by members of the Gardens of Gulf Cove Homeowners Association.
For more information on any of the three taxing units, call Kim Lewis-Tison at 941-575-3613.
Email: Steve. Reilly@yoursun.com
