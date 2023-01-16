PORT CHARLOTTE - Rotonda West residents asked Charlotte County commissioners to speed up the process of rebuilding one of their community's bridges.
"Hurricane Ian severely damaged the bridge on Rotonda Boulevard South and the bridge is closed," said Sam Besase, board member and treasurer of the Rotonda West HOA.
During its December MSBU meeting, Charlotte County officials told them the bridge will be closed for about two years.
Besase said there are several thousand residents and other west Charlotte County residents who are impacted by the closure.
"It is noted that the Sanibel Causeway bridge was restored to traffic in less than one month; the two-year answer is unacceptable to the residents."
Besase suggested an "interim solution" such as a temporary fix followed by the complete rebuild.
He asked what the county's timeline is for removing debris from the miles of canals in Rotonda West, and asked that the homeowner's association have "a seat at the planning table along with a detailed schedule of the 31 miles of canal cleanup."
He said the HOA spends $300,000 annually to keep the canals clean, which costs homeowners nearly $40 per resident.
Rotonda West resident Hank Killion also addressed the board.
"It's unacceptable for us to hear two years," he said. "We were wondering what the county can do to expedite it."
He said residents have been waiting four months since the hurricane destroyed the bridge.
"So, are we talking two years and four months?"
When it was time for the county to receive an update on the hurricane's damages, Public Works Director John Elias gave an update on the bridge.
"A bridge being out is a super-high priority for us," he said. "This bridge was already in a program to be rehabbed and those plans were at 60% to 90%. This bridge now has to be replaced."
But starting from scratch means the project will require "a complete new design as well as construction," he pointed out.
The county is working with FEMA, FDOT and FDEM "to see if there's temporary options. If there is we would certainly deploy those," Elias said.
When a temporary bridge is erected it's next to the new one being constructed, "and there are right of way issues to navigate through."
"We're saying two years," Elias said about the timeline. "That's what we're thinking the maximum will be."
He also addressed the canal concerns.
"We will also work with them (Rotonda West HOA) on the 31 miles of canals that they have," he said.
Elias vowed to give those representing Rotonda West residents "a seat at the table when we start to get to that point."
Following the meeting, Besase said the county owns and maintains the 21 bridges located within the Rotonda Streets and Drainage Municipal Services Benefits Unit, of which he is vice chair.
Of those 21 bridges, 17 of their repair and maintenance is funded by the MSBU that is under the control of the county.
While the remaining four bridges are also funded by the county, money for their maintenance and repair comes from the Charlotte County gas tax, Besase said.
The bridge discussed was not one of the four funded by the gas tax, he said.
The Rotonda West HOA pays an outside firm "to constantly clean our 31 miles of canals."
There are 8,040 properties in the HOA, which means each property pays $37.31 for this canal maintenance, Besase said.
