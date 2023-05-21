ROTONDA WEST — Corralled by miles of freshwater canals, the Rotonda West community has an intimate relationship to its waterways.
About 50 residents attended a recent presentation on its canal system, presented by Florida Lakewatch and sponsored by the Rotonda West Homeowners Association’s Aquatics Subcommittee of the Building and Grounds Committee.
Lakewatch is a statewide water quality research program which is part of the University of Florida. It has a volunteer resident program that facilitates “hands on” participation in assessing water quality of lakes, rivers, canals and coastal sites through a monthly monitoring program.
Rotonda West volunteers collect samples from various points on the canal system and some of the ponds in Broadmoor Park, including two recently added.
Other volunteer groups throughout the region and state participate in the program, including Lemon Bay Conservancy at the Wildflower Preserve.
Lakewatch tests the collected samples for nitrogen, phosphorus and chlorophyll. Samplers also measure turbidity and depth. This data is used to monitor nutrient levels in canal water and provides an overall status of the biological health of the canal system.
Lakewatch Regional Coordinator Daniel Willis and Lakewatch Director Mark Hoyer discussed the effect of nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus along with sunlight on aquatic plants and impact on water bodies. They answered questions from Rotonda and Port Charlotte residents.
Brandon Moody, Charlotte County Water Quality manager, gave a brief outline of Charlotte County water testing program.
The Building and Grounds Committee is chaired by Sam Besase and the Aquatics Subcommittee is co-chaired by Hank Killion and John House. Killion opened the meeting with a tribute to the late Stanley Plizga, a long time RWA volunteer, committee member, former Aquatics Chairman and liaison with Lakewatch.
The association thanked all volunteers, especially long-time members Bob Winter and Nick Gizzi, who were presented with commemorative paddles.
