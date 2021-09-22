ENGLEWOOD — In honor of former Florida First Lady May Mann Jennings, the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club has dedicated a new “Women in History Collection” to the community.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Sept. 3 inside the library at the Rotonda Community Center. The club has provided a community library for Rotonda since 1977.
Head librarian Sharon Ivanik and education and libraries chair Norma Wood oversaw the short ceremony.
Six individual book clubs within the membership of 153 women nominate and donated their favorite women in history biographies, historical works and contemporary nonfiction to grow the new collection.
The Rotonda West Woman’s Club is a proud member of the 131 year old General Federation of Women’s Clubs. In the 1930’s the American Library Association credited the General Federation of Women’s Clubs with establishing 75% of America’s public libraries; at that time 474 public libraries and 4,655 traveling libraries. Rotonda West Women’s Club members are celebrating their library’s 44th anniversary by promoting the 2021 nomination of May Mann Jennings to the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame.
May Mann Jennings was president of the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs (1914-1917). In 1921, she was a co-founder of Florida’s League of Women Voters. May used her network of motivated women to fight for women’s suffrage, the State Library of Florida, child welfare, compulsory education, public welfare, historic preservation, and reservations for the Seminoles. Environmental Conservation was of primary importance to her as she lobbied Tallahassee and the Federation for money to improve the Royal Palms Park so that it could be absorbed into the Florida Everglades National Park.
Jennings was known as the “Mother of Florida Forestry” for her part in promoting and securing the legislative act that created the Florida State Board of Forestry, now known as the Florida Forestry Service.
In September, the public is invited to join with GFWC Women’s Clubs throughout Florida, including GFWC Port Charlotte Woman’s Club, GFWC Woman’s Club of Punta Gorda and GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club — all in Charlotte County — by sending letters, emails or postcards in support of the selection of May Mann Jennings to the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Mail them to Governor’s Appointments Office, The Capitol Building, Lower Level, Suite LL-10, Tallahassee, FL 32399-0001 or email to appointments@eog.myflorida.com
For information about GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club or to join, contact rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. You do not have to be a resident of Rotonda West to become a member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.