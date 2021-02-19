GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club members celebrated a beautiful inheritance from Past President Bonnie Wine at their general meeting Feb. 11.
Wine was president of the club from 2001-2003 and GFWC District 12 Director from 2006-2008. She made and dedicated the “Beautiful Hearts Quilt” to the Woman’s Club using the motto, “To Ever Widen Our Circle.”
Past President Laura Wine, who is Bonnie’s daughter, invited guest speakers Detective Donna Shively and Domestic Violence Crime Unit Civilian Analyst Brett Armstead to speak about their own work within the Community and about the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.), the Charlotte County Victim Services Center.
Club members collected 405 items to be delivered to C.A.R.E for hospital response kits and household items.
Rotonda West Woman’s Club is one of three General Federation of Women’s Clubs within Charlotte County. All GFWC Clubs are service organizations dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.
For information about the club, please email rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. You do not have to be a resident of Rotonda West to become a member.
