Rotonda West Woman's Club honors veterans

ROTONDA WEST — Inspired by Gold Star Families from every conflict and war, the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club made it their mission to rekindle the true spirit of Memorial Day in 2022.
Beginning May 1, club members and friends walked each day to honor and remember veterans.
During the month, 90 people signed in, walked and recorded the names of 189 veterans to be honored on Memorial Day with a flag planted at the Broadmoor Memorial Park.
Members and friends gathered at 8 a.m. on Memorial Day with Gold Star family Janice and Mike Dalgliesh for a brief memorial service and reading of all 189 names associated with the individual flags.
Mike Dalgliesh led a Walk to Remember around Broadmoor Park and then continued his daily walk around Rotonda, carrying the Honor and Remember Flag.
At its general meeting in May, club members accepted two books dedicated to Gold Star Mothers and Families for their library housed in the Rotonda West Community Center.
Those books are "Our Sons, Our Heroes" by Linda Jenkin Costanzo, who interviewed Gold Star mothers who lost sons in the Vietnam War; and "The Long Walk Home, A Veteran’s Barefoot Journey Across America" by Ron Zaleski, who commemorates the number of veteran’s suicides having returned home from the terror of war.
