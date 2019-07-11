By STEVE REILLY
Staff Writer
ROTONDA WEST — A contingent of Rotonda West residents not only want Charlotte County to pull funding sidewalks, but they’re now asking county officials to put a hold on any increases to their taxing unit.
The county is considering rate hikes to Grove City, Gardens of Gulf Cove and Rotonda West taxing units. County commissioners scheduled public rate hearings for 5 p.m., July 18 at the Tringali Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, just off State Road 776 in Englewood East.
If adopted, the Rotonda West taxing unit will increase from $100 to $400 per year for the Streets and Drainage taxing district. Primarily, the funds will go to repave roads and for maintenance on 21 bridges over the community’s extensive canal system. The total costs for bridge work could take another year to determine. A portion of the money would be allocated pay for future sidewalks.
The increase would stay in effect for nine years, according to the county’s plan.
The sidewalk plan, which accounts for $25 of the increase, and funds in reserve for sidewalks, has been a point of contention for many in the community.
“We are against spending any money from any source on sidewalks,” said Diane Shaw who is spearheading the protest and created a “Rotondans Against Sidewalks” Facebook page, dedicated strictly for Rotonda residents opposing funding of sidewalks.
“All funds available should be dedicated solely towards the cost of repaving and bridge repair,” Shaw said.
Taking her position a step further Thursday, she said, “Our group wants the commissioners to delay any increase until the bridge study is complete and they have actual cost figures to present for both the cost of repaving and the cost of the repair of our 21 bridges.”
Email: reilly@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.